Kaiti School students Mercedez Campbell-Ratapu, Erihi Donnelly, Annette Reeves and Hevani ola Toupili with teacher Sandy Matenga enjoy the lunches they are provided. Photo / Paul Rickard

Kaiti School is concerned the Ministry of Education’s decision to change the food served through the Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme will have a negative impact on attendance.

Last week Associate Minister of Education David Seymour announced changes to the programme to save about $107 million a year compared to how the previous Government had funded it.

The changes include the content of lunches with sandwiches and fruit featuring, rather than quinoa, couscous and hummus, Seymour said.

Kaiti School principal Billie-Jean Potaka-Ayton told the Gisborne Herald she believed the changes in the design of the lunches would affect attendance rates.

“Attendance was supposed to be a priority for the Government,” she said.

The school has just over 400 students, the majority of them Māori.

Potaka-Ayton wants to know if Seymour has a budget to upgrade facilities such as storage space for food, and resources for hiring personnel who have the skills to provide nutritious lunches.

“I wonder if he has considered the property provision that is required to provide school lunches. We currently do not have these facilities to store large quantities of kai, prepare kai, and distribute on a daily basis,” she said.

Year 7 teacher Sandy Matenga said she was not sure how the changes to school lunches would be handled.

“We only have one oven, one fridge and no more cupboard space. How are we going to store the kai?”

Seymour, in a written statement, said all students currently receiving a lunch through the programme would continue to receive a lunch at school.

“The range of food on offer will depend on the supplier(s) selected. The ministry will work through an open tender process to source supplier(s) for the alternative provision model. This process is open for any business to engage in.”

In the statement, Seymour said schools would have more flexibility and be able to select foods based on their preference, as well as on their facilities and capacity.

“The intent is for the food to be delicious and nutritious.

“For the remainder of 2024 the school lunches programme will remain as is, with all current contract and agreements with schools, suppliers and iwi/hapū in place.

“The ministry will work with those involved, including suppliers and schools, to support them through the transition once further design and implications are known.

Budget 2024 provides $478m in funding for the school lunches programme. An interim model will be put in place for 2025 and 2026 while a full redesign of the programme is implemented.

“In the meantime, there will be no change to the school lunch programme for primary learners in years 0 to 6 that currently receive a taxpayer-funded lunch. An alternative provision model will be established for years 7 and up.

“The alternate provision model will use the Government’s significant buying power to save money on food, give schools more flexibility on what they provide and significantly reduce wastage. It also means parents and students can choose to make their own lunch.

“Because of the fiscal cliff left by the previous Government, we have had to fund an interim solution for 2025 and 2026 in an environment of extreme fiscal restraint to ensure we do not leave children and their families in the lurch.”

Students at schools receiving taxpayer-funded lunches will also continue to be supported by the Kickstart Breakfast and Fruit in Schools programmes.

