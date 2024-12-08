- Ensign Shay Tahana performed at Te Kōnohete, the Public Sector kapa haka festival’s 20th anniversary in Wellington.
- Tahana, of Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Maniapoto and Kāi Tahu descent, joined the Royal New Zealand Navy in 2022.
- The New Zealand Defence Force rōpū celebrated waiata, tikanga, and te reo Māori, highlighting kotahitanga and biculturalism.
Ensign Shay Tahana was one of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) performers at Te Kōnohete, the Public Sector kapa haka festival in Wellington, this year marking the 20th anniversary of the festival.
The festival has been an annual fixture for the NZDF for a number of years, celebrating waiata, tikanga and te reo Māori. The NZDF rōpū comprises serving members, civilian employees and whānau from across the services and motu.
For Tahana, it was her first Te Kōnohete: “What sets this rōpū apart is that we came together from all over Aotearoa. I love seeing the kotahitanga when we come together to create something beautiful.”
Tahana, who is of Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Maniapoto and Kāi Tahu descent, joined the Navy in 2022 following a year at Auckland University and is now a maritime logistics officer.