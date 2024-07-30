First-hand accounts showed the pathway to housing poverty is caused by:

1. Wāhine Māori wearing the absolute burden of violence while trying to find a home.

2. Their entrapment in that cycle due to systemic responses and institutional, structural violence.

3. Pressure for housing due to lack of inventory because 50% Hauraki housing is owned by Auckland investors.

4. No substantial housing investment by Government in Hauraki for Hauraki Māori, ever.

These local findings for a local problem offer national lessons for the whole housing sector to take heed of, says Paora Moyle, Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki research manager.

Denise Messiter looks over the He Whare, He Taonga report.

“This project intentionally illuminates the voices of wāhine Māori, enabling them to be key contributors towards housing solutions in Hauraki. It is from this standpoint that we come to understand societal violence, whānau violence and related persistent housing poverty experienced by Hauraki wāhine Māori and their whānau,” Moyle said.

He said the report’s insights highlight the urgent need for government decision-makers and landowners to adopt a more inclusive approach in collaboration with the local community, considering the many interconnected factors involved.

“Over the last three decades, we’ve gone from having public housing available to now living in an era where there is no housing available at all, which is an untenable situation for our people and future generations of mokopuna [descendants] yet unborn,” Messiter said.

He Whare, He Taonga was funded by the National Science Challenges at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which focuses on tackling the biggest science-based issues and opportunities facing New Zealand.

The report details the need for an inclusive approach to address social issues, involving multiple stakeholders and considering all the interconnected factors.

It discusses the significance of addressing systemic inequality in housing, prioritising affordable housing, understanding tribal boundaries and appreciating the importance of education, stewardship and the need to change mindsets to support Māori land ownership.