New leadership appointed for Whanganui port revitalisation project Te Pūwaha

Te Pūwaha, the Whanganui Port Revitalisation project, has announced new leadership in the form of Hayden Turoa and Kahureremoa Aki. Photo / Supplied

Te Pūwaha – the Whanganui Port Revitalisation project - has both a new chair and project director at the helm after recent appointments.

Hayden Turoa has been formally appointed as the project director, and Kahureremoa Aki has taken over the role of project chair from Gerrard Albert.

Kahureremoa Aki has sat on the Te Pūwaha Governance Group for the past year as a community representative.

Aki is legally trained as a barrister and solicitor, and has provided advice and support to groups at strategic and operational level, including working within resource consent frameworks and management of projects of various scales.

Her whakapapa is to Whanganui, providing her many opportunities to be immersed in her Whanganuitanga.

Project Chair of Te Puwaha, Kahureremoa Aki. Photo / Supplied

"I want to recognise Gerrard's mahi on Te Pūwaha to this point, leading the Governance Group to a position where we feel we are all working collectively to improve the health and wellbeing of our Awa, the wider environment, whānau, hapū, iwi and the wider community of Te Awa Tupua," she said.

Aki said she was passionate about Te Pūwaha and its potential and ability to work within the Awa Tupua framework.

"Our emotional connection with the Whanganui River drives our duty of care towards our Awa - this project does that by aiming to improve the health and wellbeing of Te Awa Tupua," she said.

"Te Pūwaha is premised on relationships and it is vital that all parts of our community see their value and voice within the project."

Project director Hayden Turoa said he agreed with Aki's sentiments.

"I want to ensure that the work we do on Te Pūwaha supports the mahi of our hapū and iwi throughout the Awa, and contributes to their kaupapa, seeking to improve the health and wellbeing of Te Awa Tupua."

Project Director of Te Puwaha Hayden Turoa. Photo / Supplied

Prior to his formal appointment, Turoa provided project leadership to Te Pūwaha over the past year.

This has involved ensuring Te Pūwaha was compliant with requirements around Te Awa Tupua.

Turoa has also been involved in developing frameworks for the port revitalisation in relation to broader engagement and in resource management.

For Turoa, working on Te Pūwaha is a great opportunity to help others understand the mana (status and integrity) of Te Awa Tupua.

"Te Pūwaha is the first foundational step, the first true exercise for management of a project under the new legal status of the Whanganui River as Te Awa Tupua. I feel so fortunate to be in a position to contribute to this long and important history of our Awa."

Turoa will provide an overview of inter-related work streams led by project partners Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council, WDETT (Port Employment Precinct) and Q-West Boat Builders.

He will also work closely with Whanganui iwi hapū collective, Te Mata Pūau.

Te Pūwaha takes guidance and approval from Te Mata Pūau to ensure Te Awa Tupua and Tupua te Kawa values are upheld.

"When looking at the project so far, I have really enjoyed and appreciated learning from the hapū and iwi as they guide the project. It shows how the port revitalisation can be community led to create the community's vision in line with Tupua te Kawa values," Turoa said.

• Community engagement on the project is ongoing. Members of the public can register their interest for updates by visiting www.whanganui.govt.nz/port.