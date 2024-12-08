The launch came at a time when Māori rights were at the forefront of national discussions, she said.

“With the current climate, from a political sense, following on from the Toitū Te Tiriti activation and everything my grandmother stood for, I felt like this was the time to bring something forward.”

Cooper said her grandmother taught Māori how to stand together as one and protect what mattered most.

“This collection is about continuing that vision.”

The now famous photo of Dame Whina Cooper setting off on her 1100km march to Parliament with 3-year-old granddaughter Irenee Cooper. Photo / Supplied / Michael Tubberty

‘The fight is not over’

Referencing Dame Whina’s historic hīkoi to Parliament in 1975, Cooper said it was important to keep her grandmother’s voice alive.

“We have to let people know that she was there. She spoke the same language that we are speaking today, and the fight is not over.

“The way that we can keep that going is through our next generations, and that was Whina’s kaupapa all the way through my life.”

Cooper said it was disheartening to see Māori having to continue to fight against the powers of the Government, but the unfolding of kotahitanga among te iwi Māori had been amazing.

“I think she’d be extremely proud of our people today and we need to keep seeing and dropping those pearls of her and what she stood for into this generation, so we never ever forget.

The statue is based on an iconic photo of Dame Whina Cooper and her granddaughter Irenee Cooper setting off on the 1975 land march. Photo / Peter de Graaf

“We’re here for the long term and we’re getting stronger. Our kura kaupapa has taught our generations the reo, which makes it even more mana motuhake for us all, and it shows that we’re not going away. We’re only getting stronger as we move forward.”

While Cooper would not give too much away about the launch, she said there would be a mixture of pieces inspired by the Māori land march of 1975.

“All the pieces have been inspired from a design perspective to really bring to life what it was like for us in those days. The colourways that we’re using are bringing back that old poutama design and everything that sits behind it, which is a journey of our tūpuna and the passing over to our future generations.”

Cooper said the collection would include kākahu that her grandmother specifically liked, such as silk scarves and kete.

“She was famous for her scarves and her weaving. Her raranga was top notch and she had a particular style.”

The collection would also include T-shirts, sweatshirts, and commissioned artwork.

Granddaughter Irenee Cooper, who is also immortalised in a statue with her grandmother Dame Whina Cooper. Photo / Peter de Graaf

“We’re trying to give everyone the opportunity to be able to wear something that she loves.”

Inspiring the next generation

Cooper hoped the collection would inspire the next generation to continue her grandmother’s kaupapa.

“The fight which started from ’75 is for the generations to come and it’s up to us to carry it through. We should never ever forget our tūpuna and what they stood for.

“The fight started long before us being born and I think that’s the essence of what I’d like to bring here.”

Phase one of the collection will be released today, which is Dame Whina’s birthday, with different phases and drops to be released in 2025.

People could be notified of the launch through the website, Cooper said.