Referencing Dame Whina’s historic hīkoi to Parliament in 1975, Cooper said it was important to keep her grandmother’s voice alive.
“We have to let people know that she was there. She spoke the same language that we are speaking today, and the fight is not over.
“The way that we can keep that going is through our next generations, and that was Whina’s kaupapa all the way through my life.”
Cooper said it was disheartening to see Māori having to continue to fight against the powers of the Government, but the unfolding of kotahitanga among te iwi Māori had been amazing.
“I think she’d be extremely proud of our people today and we need to keep seeing and dropping those pearls of her and what she stood for into this generation, so we never ever forget.
“We’re here for the long term and we’re getting stronger. Our kura kaupapa has taught our generations the reo, which makes it even more mana motuhake for us all, and it shows that we’re not going away. We’re only getting stronger as we move forward.”
While Cooper would not give too much away about the launch, she said there would be a mixture of pieces inspired by the Māori land march of 1975.
“All the pieces have been inspired from a design perspective to really bring to life what it was like for us in those days. The colourways that we’re using are bringing back that old poutama design and everything that sits behind it, which is a journey of our tūpuna and the passing over to our future generations.”
Cooper said the collection would include kākahu that her grandmother specifically liked, such as silk scarves and kete.