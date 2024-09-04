“I remember back in 1990 when Auntie Ruby Grey was the chair of the Rūnanga. She came to Henderson High School where I was teaching to ask me to consider resigning to take up a position with Auckland District Health Board,” Glavish said.

At the time the iwi had been offered as-of-right positions to work at the DHB.

“Because Auntie Ruby asked and my iwi had requested it, I moved from teaching into health and I’m still there today after 34 years working for iwi.”

The move led to Glavish being elected to a seat on the Rūnanga board before, progressing to deputy chairwoman and then being asked to be co-chairwoman in a board restructure by Russell Kemp in 2006.

“Russell was the chair at the time, and I was his deputy. He decided to move to having a co-chair, rather than chair and deputy because he wanted to focus on the business of the Rūnanga. I was responsible for the business of relationships.

“He was happy that I attended the National Iwi Forum so that’s how that all began.”

During her time in the governance entity, Glavish was involved in negotiations with the Office of Treaty Settlements and former minister Dr Michael Cullen. It led to the Deed of Settlement of Ngāti Whātua being signed in 2011.

“I worked with several chairs and two chief executives, Alan Pivac and the current one, Alan Riwaka, who are the only two Manahautū that have been there during my time.”

After the deed was settled for the Rūnanga several post-settlement governance entities (PSGEs) formed, which included Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei, Te Uri o Hau, and Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara.

“The Government that created these post-settlement governance entities have successfully created a hapū separation from the iwi but there is but one Ngāti Whātua iwi stretching from Tāmaki to Maunganui.

“I was there during that whole transition with all of them as they’ve become their own iwi. However, before they could become a PSGE, they had to secure the approval of the Rūnanga.”

She recalls Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei chair at the time, Sir Hugh Kāwharu, offering $1 million to the Rūnanga to share between 35 marae ahead of Ōrakei’s PSGE being signed off.

“So when you look at the origins of these PSGEs, none are standalone. Their roots came from their whakapapa and aspirations of those that have since passed alongside the current collective communities that they represent.”

Glavish has enjoyed the rare privilege of having worked with some of the great Rangatira of Te Ao Māori who have now crossed the veil.

“Yes, it’s been incredible having worked with them during that era while watching the rise of our people who are absolutely proud to be Māori.”

Six years ago she was recognised for her services to Māori by becoming the first Ngāti Whātua wāhine to be made a dame.

In March this year, Glavish received the esteemed Blake Medal on behalf of Blake, the charity set up in honour of the late Sir Peter Blake.

The medalis one of the highest accolades celebrating New Zealanders doing extraordinary things through their leadership by delivering high-impact results that contribute to a more sustainable future for Aotearoa.

“I’ve enjoyed being of service to our people because that’s me and what I’m all about. And I will continue to focus on being of service to our collective of whānau wherever I am, no matter what,” she said.

Glavish’s departure from Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua marks the end of an era for the organisation.

“Her unparalleled dedication, leadership, and guidance have been integral to the growth and achievements of the Rūnanga over the past two almost three decades. The board and wider Ngāti Whātua community will deeply feel her absence, but her legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations,” said chief executive Alan Riwaka.

“Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini – My strength is not that of an individual, but that of the collective.”