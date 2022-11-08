Moves to consult Māori on new immigration policies

Minister of Immigration Michael Wood said the Productivity Commission has put forward a number of areas to consider. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government says one of the fundamental immigration questions it has to address is what input Māori should have into policy.

It will outline its response to the Productivity Commission’s report into immigration in the next eight weeks.

The commission’s inquiry began in June last year, and its recommendations included engaging with Māori on how to reflect Te Tiriti o Waitangi in immigration policy.

It also suggested the government should make regular policy statements on migration, ensuring infrastructure keeps up with the numbers of newcomers, and stop tying migrants to a single employer via their visa.

There have long been calls for Māori to have a greater say on immigration, from setting appropriate migrant numbers to what support new arrivals might need to settle in.

Minister of Immigration Michael Wood said the commission put forward four or five significant areas to explore, and one of the fundamental questions was the role of the Treaty of Waitangi in the immigration system.

“We have a Treaty which effectively establishes New Zealand and establishes the way in which people live in this country. And Māori consistently express a view about these issues within the immigration system.

“I actually see some amazing work under way already between mana whenua and migrant communities. So I think if we get this area right - yes, there will be some complex issues to work through, but there are real opportunities to make sure that people who are coming to settle in New Zealand know this place, understand this place and that they are welcomed as we would want them to be.”