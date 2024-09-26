Waiata Anthems has been celebrating its fifth anniversary in September, a milestone in Aotearoa’s cultural renaissance.
Throughout Mahuru Māori, nine original waiata are being released, showcasing the incredible work of artists in the 2024 Waiata Anthems Taumata Programme which aims to nurture talent committed to creating waiata reo Māori or bilingual waiata.
Majic Paora (Ngāti Whātua ki Tamaki, Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara, Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri) is part of the Waiata Anthems whānau and her single Mana Motuhake drops today.
The accompanying documentary shares how through the support of her whanau, Paora is able to elevate herself to new artistic heights, and exemplify the self-determination of Māori through her new waiata.
Q: What does it mean to you to be part of the Waiata Anthems whanau? How did you feel when you learned you would be part of this year’s Taumata Programme?