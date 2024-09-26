A: I’m a māmā to 3 kids. Being a good parent on top of a job and any other extra activities and kaupapa is hard. When things get challenging and I have thought to myself maybe I can’t do it all, it’s opportunities and support like Waiata Anthems Taumata that remind me I can. I am very grateful for the tautoko.

Q: Who has been your inspiration from previous seasons of Waiata Anthems as you have been through this process?

A: Everyone has their individual gifts and I have been lucky to be in the presence of my fellow Waiata Anthems artists/whānau to witness the light that each of them hold.

Majic Paora releases her single today for Waiata Anthems.

Q: What was the process of creating your waiata and filming the documentary like for you? Was it hard to have a camera following you so intensely during the process?

A: It’s a vulnerable space when you are creating something that is an expression of yourself. I must admit I’m not that comfortable with cameras filming me while in the recording studio because I never know what comes out of my mouth!

Q: Tell us about your waiata and the meaning/ inspiration behind it.

A: My waiata is called Mana Motuhake. The word Mana Motuhake is mostly associated with something political, the mana that I am also talking about is the sovereign power that you carry in your DNA that was passed through from your ancestors and the very strong and real connection we have to our environment. He mana tuku iho no mai ānō.

Q: Tell us about any of the amazing Waiata Anthems whānau who may have contributed to your waiata and how they helped you with your process?

A: Hana Mereraiha, my sister, has been by my side since the beginning of my Waiata Anthems journey. We have the best flow. I would like to shout to my brother Robbie, partner Te Whaiao, my mum, the man Nic Manders, my beautiful friend Marika, wizard mate Leo Coghini, amazing drummer Steve Thomas and best helping hand Luan Meaker who helped make this experience the best I’ve had yet. Waiata Anthems team and whānau, associated people. You rock!



