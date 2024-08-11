Dame June was Patron of Hapai Te Hauora.

“Dame June dedicated her life to uplifting Māori, particularly in youth, justice, education, and support for women. Her legacy includes her work as a teacher, her leadership here at Te Whānau o Waipareira, her roles in Māori netball, and her contributions to the Māori Women’s Welfare League.

“A former Silver Ferns captain and national representative in sports, Dame June was a true leader both on and off the court. Her impact will be deeply missed.”

Mariu was also patron of Māori Public Health organisation Hapai Te Hauora.

“Dame June Mariu was appointed as patron for Hāpai te Hauora by Kiingi Tuheitia on 29 October 2013, and has been a beacon of leadership and dedication.

“Her tireless efforts for the communities she served, her sporting prowess, leadership in the Māori Women’s Welfare League, encouragement of Smokefree Māmā and whānau, kapa haka, te reo Māori, multiple governance roles, teaching, mentoring, and advocacy for rangatahi in West Auckland, and so much more, will not be forgotten.

“We have been truly privileged to have you as our Patron Whaea June ❤️❤️.”

Mariu was the second captain of the Silver Ferns, having led the team in 1960, and was also a New Zealand softball and indoor basketball representative.

She was national president of the Māori Women’s Welfare League from 1987 to 1990, chairwoman of the Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust and a member of the Treaty of Waitangi Fisheries Commission.

Mariu worked as a teacher and as a lay advocate in West Auckland working with youth and their whānau appearing at the Rangatahi Court based at Hoani Waititi Marae.

She was a founder of Te Kotuku Marae at Rutherford College - the first marae to be built on school grounds.

Waititi said she will lie in state at her marae Kauaetangohia in Whangaparāoa, East Cape, until her burial on Tuesday.

“She will then be taken to Te Rua o Tamakorito urupā.



