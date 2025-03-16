Ratapu also used mau rākau to connect young people with their culture.

“Within mau rākau we encourage them to find out about themselves in terms of their pepeha, their cultural identity which once again mau rākau supports them in that space that they are able to express themselves freely, also that it’s a safe place for them to make mistakes.”

It was a skill that transferred well to the festival setting, Ratapu said.

“Because our main focal point is to provide a safe, fun environment where people could learn kaupapa Māori. In our hour-long segment that we have with the whānau we tend to share in some games because from games you get engagement and everyone learns best when they’re happy.”

Te ao Māori was acknowledged throughout.

“I cannot do this kaupapa of mau rākau without including tikanga, kawa and they way we think and do within te ao Māori.

“So, when we start the kaupapa we have the rākau on the ground - everyone will stand by a rākau - and then we don’t touch them. The first bit of the session will be with empty hands.

“We start with a karakia with empty hands and then at the end by the time we’ve finished our session we will have done at least seven rākau drills and when we’ve finished those seven drills we can finish the session with the rākau in our hands in the appropriate manner.”

Perhaps surprisingly, feet were a feature of the sessions.

“Waewae were very important to the ancient warrior holding a rākau because your feet is where your evasion comes from. The best defence in my philosophy is not to be there when somebody is trying to hit you, so you need good strong waewae to get you out of the way.”

Tui Ora has had a 17-year relationship with Womad and Te Paepae became a principal festival sponsor last year.

Chief executive Alana Ruakere said it was a good fit for the health provider.

Tui Ora chief executive Alana Ruakere and Womad iwi liaison Wharehoka Wano. Photo / Supplied

“We have an opportunity here with what’s a different audience when we might normally be out there doing say a health promotion event, but it’s a critical audience and frankly you never know when if there’s one of those critical doctors who’s just bowled on up to a festival and finds themselves deeply interested in the work that we do.

“So, there’s always that opportunity to gather connections, gather people and bring them onboard with our kaupapa.”

She said the mau rākau workshop was a great way of inviting people in for a wider conversation.

“Absolutely it’s a fine example. We tested it out last year and the level of interest was such a surprise to us. Festivalgoers were very keen to come into our space to see what was happening, but more than that to participate and pick something up and give it a go.”

Te Kāhui o Taranaki chief executive and Womad iwi liaison Wharehoka Wano said Te Paepae played a vital role at the festival.

“Te Paepae is our space so very much firstly for me it’s Taranaki protocol, Taranaki kawa, Taranaki tikanga welcoming people into our space. You know the maunga is going to be out and it’s going to be beautiful weather so they’re going to get a connection there but then it comes into our tribal narratives and our stories.”

Wano said it was also an important space for maintaining the connection established with the Womad artists following the powhiri at Owae Marae.

“They get it from a very deep and indigenous connection that we have. They understand our words and our song as we welcome them into our space and then we bring that forward into the Paepae space at the event itself.

“There has to be a connection we can’t just drop them at the powhiri and then say ‘okay go off and do your thing on stage’. We keep that going through.”

Womad Aotearoa, at Brooklands Park in New Plymouth, finished yesterday.