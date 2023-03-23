Rob Ruha will be performing at the #maranga music fundraiser at Parrs Park, Oratia. Photo / NZME

Rob Ruha will be performing at the #maranga music fundraiser at Parrs Park, Oratia. Photo / NZME

Tomorrow’s Cyclone Gabrielle musical fundraiser in West Auckland will have a special meaning for Māori musician Rob Ruha.

The born and bred East Coaster’s whānau - like thousands of others - were deeply affected by the unwavering Gabrielle, which caused chaos across the Napier-Hastings-Gisborne-East Coast rohe.

That’s why Saturday’s gig #Maranga will be so special, Ruha said.

“When Cyclone Gabrielle hit, it hit my own whānau. So being a part of #Maranga is my way of sharing the whānau story from back home, and just being a part of the efforts to help,” Ruha said.

NZME, via the NZ Herald platform, will live screen tomorrow’s event.

The musical fundraiser is being organised by the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and Whakaata Māori. The extravaganza from Parrs Park, Oratia, will also be live streamed by Whakaata Maori, Iwi Radio, Tik Tok and TVNZ and TVNZ2.

Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency chair Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said they are hoping to raise thousands to support the rebuild of communities hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, with an eight-hour concert being broadcast live to an audience of millions.

“We wanted to give some support to all of the families who have really suffered from the devastation by Cyclone Gabrielle, so we have collaborated with Whakaata Māori for this fantastic event. The line-up of artists is extraordinary, it is going to be a fun, entertaining whānau-friendly day to raise as much putea as possible”.

The stellar line-up includes Stan Walker, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Teeks, Ardijah, Kings, Troy Kingi, Big Runga, Ruha and many more.

#Maranga is also about the first responders, the hands and feet on the ground, and Raukawa-Tait said this is their chance to tune in and take some time out with their own whānau. The concert starts at 11am.

Stage times (these times are subject to change)

11am: Ngā Tumanako kapa haka

11.20am: : Rob Ruha

11.50am: King Kapisi /Che fu

12.20pm: Three Houses Down

12.45pm: Anna Coddington

1.10pm: Muroki

1.40pm: Teeks

2.05pm: Fat Freddy’s Drop

2.40pm: Bella Kalolo-Suraj

3pm: Drax

3.30pm: : Maisey Rika & Hoea

3.50pm: Ardijah

4.15pm: Ria Hall

4.40pm: Troy Kingi

5.10pm: : Kings

5.35pm: : Bic Runga

6.05pm: Louis Baker

6.25pm: Stan Walker























