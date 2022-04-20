Voyager 2021 media awards
KahuUpdated

Marama Rice - aka Moone - releases single Rockstar Mum

5 minutes to read
Singer-songwriter Moone, aka Marama Rice, is releasing a new song, Rockstar Mum.

By
Stuart Whitaker

Stuart Whitaker is editor of the Te Puke Times

Marama Rice is a mum.

Now, at 50, she is about to become a Rockstar Mum.

Later this month Marama - under her performing name Moone - releases her second single.

Rockstar Mum follows the

