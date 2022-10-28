Moe mai te rangatira. Te Kanawa Ruka Pitiroi. Photo / NZME

Ngāti Tūwharetoa is mourning the loss of respected kaumātua, leader, and vast wealth of wisdom Te Kanawa Ruka Pitiroi.

The historian, educator, and key representative for the Central North Island iwi passed away in Rotorua on Thursday, aged 83.

He was the spokesman for the Tūwharetoa paramount chief, Sir Tumu Te Heuheu.

Pitiroi spent time as a teacher at Te Kura o Hirangi in Tūrangi, and was deputy chairman, and a pou tikanga (tikanga adviser) for the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board.

He served his tribe tirelessly, and shared his expertise as his knowledge of oral traditions and upholding the mana and mauri of tāonga artifacts were sought after.

He was made a member of the kōiwi repatriations committee of Te Papa Tongarewa, the Museum of New Zealand in Wellington.

Pitiroi was heavily involved in tribal education initiatives, compiling his understanding of the stories of the demi-god Māui.He wrote a te reo Māori story book titled "Māui: He Tupua Rongonui" illustrated by noted Ngāti Tūwharetoa artist Te Maari Gardiner, published by the Ministry of Education.

Te Kanawa Pitiroi and wife Kataraina. Photo / Supplied

The Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board said: "It would be impossible to give a full and complete record of all the things Koro Te Kanawa did for our people.

"So we honour him with these simple words. E koro! Kua oti i a koe tāu mahi rangatira ki te iwi. E hoki koe ki ō tūpuna e tatari ana i a koe.

Born in Ōruanui, at the northern end of Lake Taupō in 1939, Pitiroi was adopted by his grandfather Te Kiko-o-te-Rangi who was well versed in the traditions of Tūwharetoa.

He spent over 80 years learning ancestral history, and ceremonies traditional to Tūwharetoa, as well as fiction and non-fiction stories.

Pitiroi's whānau said: "Te Kanawa Pitiroi leaves behind his hoa rangatira (wife), Nana Kataraina and many Tūwharetoa uri (descendants) whom he so generously gave his aroha and mātauranga to."

"E koro Kawa, e hoki ki tō Kapua Whakapipi, ki reira tauawhitia ai koe e te wāhi ngaro."

(Oh koro Kawa, return to your Kapua Whakapipi (cumulus cloud), where you will be embraced by the divine heavens.)