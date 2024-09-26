Māori TV budget cuts: Labour attacks Government over Whakaata Māori job losses

Former Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson has labelled proposed cuts at Whakaata Māori “really sad” and said he’s sick of hearing the Government blame Labour for the organisation’s lack of funding.
Whakaata Māori has proposed a major shake-up of its internal structure, with major ramifications in the content department as well as the probable axing of its daily television news bulletin.
The national indigenous broadcaster is set to lose $10.3 million of time-locked funding provided by the previous government from its budget, with no indication the current coalition Government intends to supplement it.
In Parliament yesterday, Jackson pleaded with the Government to “invest in Whakaata Māori”, saying his tenure as Māori Development Minister saw strategies devised and funding provided for Māori media.