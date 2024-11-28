Māori singer Jackson Owens brings ‘Something Good’ to fans with new release

Māori singer on the rise Jackson Owens.

Returning to his roots and entering a new era of his career, Jackson Owens is back with the release of his new single Something Good.

Almost a year since the successful release of his sophomore EP, Now Forever, Tūrangi-born Jackson Owens’ (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu) soulful RnB track marks the return to the sound that he first fell in love with, and the first track of an upcoming, deeply personal EP.

“This music is me at my most authentic self. It’s raw, honest, and a true reflection of the kind of music I want to make,” Owens said.

“I’ve loved Something Good since I wrote it. It’s going back to a Lauryn Hill, doo-wop sound – I think it’ll be a good groove for the summer.”

With musical roots running deep through the Owens family, he provides listeners a chance to step into his childhood home and experience his joy for where his life has led him.