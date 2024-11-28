Advertisement
Kahu

Māori singer Jackson Owens brings ‘Something Good’ to fans with new release

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Māori singer on the rise Jackson Owens.

Returning to his roots and entering a new era of his career, Jackson Owens is back with the release of his new single Something Good.

Almost a year since the successful release of his sophomore EP, Now Forever, Tūrangi-born Jackson Owens’ (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu) soulful RnB track marks the return to the sound that he first fell in love with, and the first track of an upcoming, deeply personal EP.

“This music is me at my most authentic self. It’s raw, honest, and a true reflection of the kind of music I want to make,” Owens said.

“I’ve loved Something Good since I wrote it. It’s going back to a Lauryn Hill, doo-wop sound – I think it’ll be a good groove for the summer.”

With musical roots running deep through the Owens family, he provides listeners a chance to step into his childhood home and experience his joy for where his life has led him.

A true soulful experience he wants to share also with his two boys.

“I grew up listening to the greatest soul records from big names like Sam Cooke and Otis Redding. It’s the music that shaped me into who I am both personally and as an artist. Now I want to continue the cycle so my sons can also have the same experience, growing up surrounded by that deep soulful sound like I did. My dream is for this track and upcoming EP to inspire that for them,” he said.

Jackson Owens new single.
Surrounded by his family and navigating life as a father, Owens wrote the track and his upcoming EP alongside his brother.

“For me, music has always been a family affair. Working with Chauncey is so natural, he knows my sound, he knows what music we grew up listening to and what I want to create,” he said.

With over 25 million Spotify streams, 160,000 monthly listeners, music chart success, nationwide tours, and an AMA nomination – Jackson’s trajectory of success is phenomenal.

“I have the freedom to be who I am, making the music I want to. I can be more creative now, feeling the music and not being shy about what I say.”

Something Good is available now on all streaming platforms.


