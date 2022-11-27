It was smiles all 'round for Mea Motu and her support team after she won the WBC Asia Super Bantamweight title. Photo / Supplied

It was smiles all 'round for Mea Motu and her support team after she won the WBC Asia Super Bantamweight title. Photo / Supplied

Pint-sized power-packing Māori boxer Mea Motu has put her small village of Pukepoto on the map after winning the WBC Asia Super Bantamweight title.

Motu, unbeaten in her first 14 previous fights, stepped up to the world stage yesterday in Dubai and grabbed the title over Iran’s Nastaran Fathi (8-1, 2KO).

Motu was also awarded the Fighter of the Night Award during a star-studded event at the Hilton Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

She now has a record of 15 and 0.

Her trainer Isaac Peach, of Peach Boxing, said Motu was tested, but she has the power and skills to go all the way in women’s fighting.

“A tough battle, but boy, did she drop a lot of bombs,” Peach said.

“And she came away with the Fighter of the Night Award.

“We are proud of you.”

Before heading to Dubai, Motu said people didn’t really rate her chances.

“I don’t think anyone actually understands how strong I am until I get in the ring. A lot of people doubt my power and speed; they watch it on TV. It looks different when you’re in the ring with me,” Motu said.

Motu also won Fighter of the Night. Photo / Supplied

Pukepoto is a town in Northland which lies south-west of Kaitaia and north-east of Ahipara. In the 2018 census, it had a population of 165.

From Dubai, Motu and Peach head to the US to be filmed for the reality TV show Celebrity Making of A Champion, where she will be mentored by former heavyweight world champion Tim Witherspoon.

Each fighter will have a mentor throughout the series. For someone who enjoys studying the history of boxing as Motu does, the series offers her a unique chance to rub shoulders with some of the sport’s greats.

“We are going to meet a lot of old-school fighters, referees, coaches, and just [work towards] understanding the game that they had to put their fighters through, and what they went through, " Motu said.







