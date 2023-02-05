Te Pāti Māori on the move making an entrance to Waitangi. Photo / Te Pāti Māori/@Rawhirotoa

Iwi leader Mariameno Kapa-Kingi (Te Aupōuri and Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) has been announced as Te Pāti Maori candidate for the Te Tai Tokerau electorate in October’s election.

The announcement was part of the pōwhiri for MPs at Te Whare Rūnanga o Waitangi on Sunday.

Kapa-Kingi said it was important to confirm her announcement on her home whenua.

“Making the announcement in the presence of my own in Te Tai Tokerau, of those who have shaped who I am, also at a time and place where tino rangatiratanga, Te Whakaputanga, and Te Tiriti are front and centre, just made Māori sense to me,” Kapa-Kingi said.

“I’m absolutely ready to continue the fight for what is rightfully ours, so our tamariki and our mokopuna can be absolutely free to thrive within their true selves” said Kapa-Kingi.

Te Pāti Māori President John Tamihere said Kapa-Kingi has dedicated her life to the health and wellbeing of Māori.

“Mariameno has committed decades of her life to the health and wellbeing of whānau Māori in Te Tai Tokerau in the field of social services, having held several leadership positions within iwi and other Māori organisations. It is only fitting she has is announced at the very place her tūpuna dreamed and fought for tino rangatiratanga and mana Māori Motuhake.

Iwi leader and Te Pāti Māori Te Tai Tokerau candidate Mariameno Kapa-Kingi. Photo / Te Pāti Māori

“The growing force of Te Pāti Māori is only going to grow with Mariameno rejoining the ranks. She is not one to waver and she wholly embodies the kaupapa of Te Pāti Māori – driving relentlessly for what is best for Māori, and nothing less.

“Mariameno also clearly has the support of her whānau and respective communities across Te Tai Tokerau, who are all at her back as she poises to take over the Tai Tokerau seat. This shows she does not give up easily, and with some campaign experience now under the belt, I’m excited to see the momentum she and Te Pāti Māori can gain in the lead up to October,” said Tamihere.

Kapa-Kingi said there was an appetite for change.

“I believe our people deserve better and are ready for change. The time is now for us to reclaim our role as rangatira of ourselves first and foremost, within our own kāinga, and upon our own whenua. For whānau, tamariki, and mokopuna to come first. Bring on the election and an unashamedly Māori future!,” she said.

Her confirmation follows the announcement a day earlier that Hūhana Lyndon would be Green Party candidate for Te Tai Tokerau.











