The Matariki Festival is an annual event celebrating Maori culture, and centres around remembrance, reflection, and renewal. Photo / Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
THREE KEY FACTS
There are over 170,000 Māori - 20% - living in Australia.
The whakapapa of Māori migration across the Tasman stretches back over 200 years, with rangatira from Ngā Puhi being among the first Māori to cross the ditch.
The real migration to Australia for Māori was from the 1960s-1990s.
Levi Fox (Ngāti Porou Tūwharetoa) has worked in mental health and social work practice across Australia and Aotearoa. His PhD research focused on understanding the role of indigenous spirituality and ancestral healing frameworks. He is an academic at Gold Coast Griffith University.
Dion Enari is a senior lecturer in sport leadership and management at Auckland University of Technology. He has a PhD in Fa’asamoa and holds the ali’i tulafale title Lefaoali’i from Lepa, Samoa.
One of the negative aspects of Māoridom is the condemnation and belittling of others who are trying to give it a go.
That’s not who we are - we are magic people.
Te reo is about giving it a go because there is a lot of mana in our native language. Not only is there mana in the language itself but mana in speaking te reo everyday.
The many dialects ofiwi can be heard at prominent gatherings in Australia, and we know straight away where we belong.
Te reo means we identify and know exactly who our people are.
Accessing Māori language resources in Australia has never been easier.
In Australia, champions of te reo have pushed this very kaupapa for many years through teaching our babies at kōhanga, at home and advancing our adult learners in programmes like Te Ātārangi. Tutors from Melbourne to Brisbane and everywhere in between are holding space to enrich their communities with te reo.
A cohort of Australian-based Māori have just returned from Aotearoa, having completed a weekend symposium as part of their Bachelor of Māori Performing Arts programme.
Why is this even important to Australia? The answer returns to the fact that there is mana in te reo.
In order to understand who we are and where we are going, Māori diaspora in Australia must embrace and actualise the language in every way.