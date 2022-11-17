Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority. Photo / Whakaata Māori

The Māori Health Authority has committed more than $71.6 million to what it says is its largest investment in improving Māori health outcomes yet.

An eyewatering $29.3m will go toward maternity and early childhood health, those with cancer, chronic health conditions or suffering from mental distress under the organisation’s interim Health Plan (Te Pae Tata), which aims to tackle the most quickly reversible poor health outcomes.

Some $13m will go to Māori primary and community providers to address historic underfunding while $17.6m is destined for te ao Māori solutions, mātauranga Māori, and population health initiatives.

So Māori are part of the design, delivery, and evaluation of health services, $11.7m will go to workforce development and ensuring a whānau voice.

Te Aka Whai Ora chairwoman Tipa Mahuta (Waikato, Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi) says the funding decisions are a response to immediate need as well as an investment in the future health of whānau, and sustainability of the Māori health sector; it is also the largest ever funding package for Māori providers.

“Our decisions reflect the unique role of Te Aka Whai Ora in commissioning for hauora Māori outcomes and our commitment to making change that ensures e kore tēnei whakaoranga e huri ki tua o aku mokopuna – my mokopuna shall inherit a better place than I inherited,” Mahuta says.

“The historical underfunding of Māori providers who are on the frontline caring for whānau is a major finding of the Health and Disability System Review and a key objective for the health reforms.”

Mahuta says to give organisations and kaimahi more security, Te Aka Whai Ora will increase the contracts it already has with more than 150 Māori providers.

“In the future, whānau will experience healthcare that looks like, feels like and reflects te ao Māori.

“We will have more Māori providers funded to deliver health services that support holistic health, including spiritual health, and services that are firmly rooted in Māori knowledge.

“Te Aka Whai Ora will continue to build on the foundations set by those who have come before as we carry this mahi into the future.”

National and Act would scrap the Māori Health Authority if they are elected at next year’s general election.