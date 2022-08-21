Boxer Mea Motu with her coach Isaac Peach. Photo / NZME

Kaitaia-born boxer Mea Motu is working towards a shot at a world title fight this year.

Last week, the pint-sized power puncher wiped out Thailand's Thanchanok Phanan at Auckland's ABA Stadium in the fourth round by technical knockout.

Motu is currently ranked 10th in the IBF in the Junior Lightweight division. She is a four division New Zealand champion, holding more New Zealand titles than any other female boxer and broke the 14-year record set by Daniella Smith for holding the most titles in February 2022.

Motu has proven a nightmare for all her opponents since she turned pro two years ago.

Her blistering speed is what often catches her opponents off guard.

Motu said Phanan was tough.

Another day in the boxing ring for Mea Motu. Photo / NZME

"I went four rounds, she was strong. Really tough, she could take my power. Most people can't take my power," Motu told Whakata Māori, after winning the featherweight contest by TKO.

By the fourth round, Motu knew her Thai opponent was starting to feel the hits.

"To finish like that I was kind of gutted because I wanted to go the rounds, but it was finished like that because she just wasn't fighting back."

"I'm definitely gunning for a world title," says Motu.

Motu (Te Rarawa and Ngāpuhi) is a mother of four, with her eldest David a championship Bowler.

Whakaata Māori