“We fully acknowledge that mistakes have been made; tikanga was overlooked, our people and their whānau weren’t cared for appropriately. It’s impossible to ignore that when you hear their testimonies.

“It is also important to note that progress has been, and continues to be made in this area, and we are continuously looking for opportunities to better support our veterans, their whānau and our current serving personnel.”

Chief of Army Major General Rose King and Sergeant Major of the Army Warrant Officer Class 1 Dave Alder were among the senior NZDF leaders in attendance this week. Photo / NZ Defence Force.

Last week the Tribunal heard further evidence from campaigns and operations from Korea and southeast Asia, missions to Antarctica, nuclear testing, Afghanistan, peacekeeping and observer missions, broadly covering the period from the 1950s to the present day.

Some of the key themes that have arisen during this stage of the Kaupapa Inquiry have included, but were not limited to:

— The physical and mental health effects endured by Māori servicemen while deployed on missions and operations, and the lack of support available on their return.

— The impact of health effects on veterans’ families and the lack of support available for whānau.

— A lack of whakanoa process to safely return servicepeople from operational environments.

— An indifference to and lack of respect for the inclusion of tikanga customs and use of te reo Māori.

— Inadequate support to prepare servicemen and servicewomen for life and a career beyond the Defence Force.

— A lack of support for veterans and their whānau.

The Tribunal has also heard evidence of how the culture within the NZDF has evolved in recent years, with positive feedback for the bicultural journey the Defence Force is on, noting, in particular, the creation of the three service marae as a key driver for positive change.

The inquiry will now prepare to move onto the next stage of proceedings, which is a series of three Crown hearings, which will be the Tribunal’s chance to hear the Crown’s perspective in relation to the evidence heard from claimants regarding campaigns and operations from the 1950s through to recent, modern-day operations.

The purpose of these hearings is to demonstrate that the Crown has listened to and engaged with the claimants in order to inform change.