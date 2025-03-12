In 2018, $4.2b of New Zealand’s economy came from agriculture, forestry, and fishing which made it the main contributor.

Now, administrative, support, and professional services have taken the lead, contributing $5.1b in 2023.

However, Māori collectives own around half of all of New Zealand’s agriculture, forestry, and fishing assets and remain the highest asset-rich sector.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira manages political and public interests on behalf of Ngāti Toa, including political interests, Treaty claims, fisheries, health and social services, and environmental kaitiakitanga.

Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik.

Tumu whakarae (CEO) Helmut Modlik said they are not focused on making money, but on “those who need it most”.

Ngāti Toa invested in water infrastructure and environmental projects, with a drive to replenish the whenua and improve community health. Like many iwi, they also invest in enterprises that deliver essential services such as health, housing and education.

“We focus on long-term benefits rather than short-term gains, ensuring that our investments contribute to the sustainable development of our community,” Modlik said.

Between Covid-19 lockdown and 2023, the iwi grew their assets from $220 million to $850m and increased their staff from 120 to over 600.

Pou ōhanga (chief economic development & investment officer) Boyd Scirkovich said they took a “people first” approach to decision-making.

“We focused on building local capacity and ensuring that our people had the resources and support they needed to navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”

The kinds of jobs Māori are working are also changing.

Māori workers now hold more high-skilled jobs than low-skilled jobs with 46% in high-skilled jobs, 14% in skilled jobs, and 40% in low-skilled jobs.

That is compared to 2018 when 37% of Māori were in high-skilled jobs and 51% in low-skilled jobs.

Te Matapihi, a publicly accessible online data dashboard, has been created to compare data from 2018 and 2023.