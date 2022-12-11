Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson is winging his way to Paris. Photo / Supplied

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson is on his way to Paris to speak at the launch of the United Nations International Decade of Indigenous Languages 2022-2031 (IDIL).

Jackson says it is important that New Zealand supports the revitalisation of indigenous language and culture around the globe.

“Just as we do here,” Jackson said. “It’s important to remember that only 50 years ago Te reo Māori was on the verge of being lost.”

“Te reo Māori will continue to influence and adopt real change for improved Māori language outcomes for whānau, hapū, iwi, Māori communities and wider Aotearoa”.

“Te Whare o te reo Mauriora is a unique partnership model between the Crown and Iwi Māori which requires both partners to work together towards our shared vision of a spoken and living language promoting and protecting te reo Māori for Māori and all New Zealanders.”

Jackson will also travel to Ireland.

“I will meet with Ministers of Gaeltacht (Irish speaking communities) Jack Chambers and Catherine Martin, to discuss the Irish Language Action Plan and 2010-2030 strategy, and possible opportunities to share learnings on language revitalisation, policies, and cultural exchanges.

“I will also meet with Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTE) Ireland’s National Television and Radio Broadcaster director general Dee Forbes, chief executive of Ireland’s Broadcasting Authority, Celine Craig, and Alan Esslemont who is director general of TG4, the Irish language television channel.

Jackson said discussions with overseas media companies could help issues New Zealand publishing companies are facing with global tech giants and the use of copy.

“These discussions will provide valuable insight into how our government may approach negotiations currently underway between New Zealand’s News Publishers Association and digital platforms.”