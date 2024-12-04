- A study found Māori and rural children face a higher risk of severe paediatric appendicitis.
- Dr Ian Bissett and Dr Brodie Elliot highlight poorer health literacy and access as contributing factors.
- Rural children have severe appendicitis at four times the rate of urban children; Māori children, twice.
A holistic clinical study has revealed Māori and rural people face a significantly greater risk of developing more severe paediatric appendicitis, which can be life-threatening. That’s according to recent research published in the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons’ ANZ Journal of Surgery.
Dr Ian Bissett, a general surgeon at Auckland Hospital and fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, says the research has found children are more likely to have severe appendicitis if they come from a rural site or if they are Māori.
Appendicitis is the inflammation of the appendix – a small pouch attached to the large intestine, often caused by a blockage or infection. This can result in severe lower abdominal pain and, if untreated, may lead to a burst appendix.
“Poorer health literacy was associated with longer delays to getting to the hospital, and longer delays in getting to the hospital were associated with worse appendicitis,” Bissett says.