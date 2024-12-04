Research lead Dr Brodie Elliot says, “We need to target issues where they arise and support our families. We chose appendicitis as it’s an easy, common thing – one in 10 children get this – but, if you work in the Healthline system, you know this is just the tip of the iceberg”.

The latest research reveals rural children suffer severe appendicitis at four times the rate of their urban counterparts. In contrast, Māori children face severe appendicitis at twice the rate of non-Māori children.

“Even the really rural people in the middle of nowhere, at least two hours away. The ones that came early either had access, there was a nurse in the whānau, there was a community member, or there was someone with health knowledge who would have stayed. ‘If it wasn’t for x, y, z, I would’ve stayed another night or two’,” Elliot says.

The most common symptoms of appendicitis are abdominal pain, nausea, and loss of appetite.

“We all know that this is a problem certainly in the medical profession. We all know that Māori and Pacific do worse if they have cancer, they do worse if they have hypertension, diabetes etcetera," Bissett says.

“In some senses we’ve done enough, saying there’s a difference. What we now have to do is work together to make a change to that so that equity is a reality, not just a dream.”