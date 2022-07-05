Riana Manul the new CEO of Māori Health Authority, talks on bowel cancer, bowel cancer screening and the launch of a new campaign encouraging Māori and Pacific Islanders to perform self check-ups for bowel cancer. Video / NZ Herald

Riana Manul the new CEO of Māori Health Authority, talks on bowel cancer, bowel cancer screening and the launch of a new campaign encouraging Māori and Pacific Islanders to perform self check-ups for bowel cancer. Video / NZ Herald

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

The National Bowel Screening Programme is encouraging Māori and Pasifika to test themselves. Photo / Supplied.

The Ministry of Health has launched a campaign encouraging Māori and Pacifc Islanders to perform self check-ups for bowel cancer.

The campaign aims to address unequal rates of bowel screening for Māori and Pasifika compared to the rest of the population.

Screening is free for those eligible, and helps detect the cancer. It requires a stool sample that you can post, and can be done at home.

Bowel screening is easy, quick, you can do it at home, and it's free. Photo / Supplied.

The earlier bowel cancer is found and treated, the higher the likelihood of survival. Māori currently suffer poorer rates of survival of bowel cancer.

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare said "bowel cancer causes more than 1200 deaths a year. We have one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world."

"Early detection and treatment of bowel cancer gives a 90 per cent survival rate. Our people's [screening] participation rates are really low. Increasing screening rates through this campaign is a must, not just a nice to have."

Associate Minister of Health Aupito William Sio echoed this sentiment. "We, as Pasifika, are at the bottom in terms of participation rates."

Eligibility for free bowel screening is currently anyone aged 60-70.

Sio said people must overcome the idea bowel screening is a taboo topic to discuss. "This campaign is about making it comfortable to talk about screening."

Māori and Pasifika peoples are more likely to get bowel cancer earlier in life, due to the younger demographic make-up of these ethnic groups.

According to the National Screening Unit, approximately 21 per cent of Māori and Pasifika will get bowel cancer before the age of 60, compared to 10 per cent of other ethnicities.

The Ministry of Health is lowering the age of eligibility for Māori and Pasifika to 50 years old, from 60, over the next four years, with $36 million of funding from this year's budget in order to address the inequity.

The campaign is an effort to communicate health to Māori and Pasifika in a relatable way. It includes radio, television and digital advertising.

Sio and Henare said having Māori and Pasifika in the campaign was important, as it needs to be engaging and thought provoking for the target audience.

The campaign video includes a star-studded cast, a diverse cross-section of the community, and the Howard Morrison Trio. Photo / Supplied.

To appeal to the target demographic, the campaign video features a remake of the popular song There's a Meeting Here Tonight, performed by The Howard Morrison Trio.

The chief executive of the interim Māori Health Authority Te Aka Whai Ora, Riana Manuel said improving health literacy for Māori and Pasifika will help overcome unequal health outcomes.

For a campaign like this to work, Associate Minister Sio said it "must include our people. Those who look, sound, and laugh like us - who are beautiful and colourful like us."