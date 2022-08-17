Dr Rawiri Taonui, independent writer, researcher and advisor,. Photo / NZME

Māori academic Dr Rawiri Taonui has been racially attacked over the phone - but quickly received thousands of tweets of support and the caller may get a visit from authorities.

Earlier this morning Taonui missed a cellphone call.

When he listened to the voicemail message, a female voice said: "Scummy little Maori". At 1.86cm and 115kg I thought they had rung the wrong number.

They called Taonui back - this time on his landline - and said: "Dirty Maori, we know Maori, f**king Maori, dirty Maori" and hung up again.

Bemused, Taonui took to Twitter: "Received a call this morning 7am leaving a message female voice "Scummy little Maori." At 1.86cm and 115kg I thought they had rung the wrong number. They rang back 7.12am male voice saying "Dirty Maori, we know Maori, f**king Maori, dirty Maori".

A Tweet by Dr Rawiri Taonui, independent writer, researcher and advisor. Photo / @RawiriTaonui

Within three hours, Taonui had received more than 30,000 supportive tweets.

Taonui told the Herald he got up early to do some work and had his phone on silent - which is why he missed the first call.

"I have no idea who this caller or callers were or are," Taonui said.

"I left a message saying the day hasn't started well, but I'm going back to bed for two hours and hope the days get better.

"I will be taking my phone to the police later today and report it."

He said he has been overwhelmed by the support.

"The majority from Pākehā New Zealanders, who see racism for what it is."

He knows aspects of his work - he was on Race Relations Conciliator Meng Foon's National Anti-Racism task force - have made him a target.

He was followed home last year. When he stopped in his driveway, the driver of the other vehicle got out and said: "It's good to know where you live, you black bastard."

Taonui said after a bit of detective work, he found the driver via his unusual licence plate and called him back in the South Island.

He denied being the driver or being in Palmerston North, but after Taonui described him - from photos on his business website - and his car, he cowarded out.

"The bottom line is not to be afraid of racists and not let them get the better of you or lose your cool," Taonui said.

"I sent the phone number a text saying 'you are racist and I'm reporting you to the police. That's as angry as I got."

Vodafone also chimed in to Taonui, saying if he got other similar messages they could issue a warning to the phone holder.

"But I don't think getting abused another three times for a warning is a good enough exchange rate," Taonui said.

"I am of the firm belief, despite the angst of co-governance and Te Tiriti, that we are in a good place as a nation."

Taonui is a semi-retired academic, independent writer, researcher and advisor on Māori and Indigenous human rights and racism. He was the first Professor of Indigenous Studies in New Zealand (AUT University), Professor of Māori and Indigenous Studies in the Centre for Indigenous Leadership and Head of the School of Maori Art, Knowledge and Education (Massey University); Head of the School of Māori & Indigenous Studies (Canterbury University); and a lecturer in Pacific Studies, Māori Studies and History (Auckland University).