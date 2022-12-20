M9 speaking event to pay tribute to kapa haka during Matatini Festival

Kapa haka expert Kura Te Ua will be one of the nine people sharing their story at M9 in February.

M9, the ground-breaking Māori oratory and performance event, is set to return in February with a special tribute to kapa haka.

The event, in Auckland on February 21, is the fourth in a series of modern-day TED-Talks and the age-old practice of oratory that Māori are renowned for. It coincides with Aotearoa’s biggest kapa haka event, the week-long Matatini Festival.

Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana. The next M9 event will be held at the Civic Theatre in Auckland on February 21.

This M9 event, presented again by Stacey Morrison, is called Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer’s perspective.

The lineup includes some of the most well-known and passionate kaihaka (haka performers) in Aotearoa including Matai Smith, Troy Kingi, Cilla Ruha, Kura Te Ua, Rawiri Waititi and Dr Kiri Tamihere.

Previously sold out during Matariki and Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week), M9 gathers nine powerful Māori voices, presenting nine very different stories chosen to inspire, empower and impart kōrero Māori through a range of discourse.

Event director Ria Hall says the M9 event is a night of presentation, performance and conversation and there is high anticipation of the kaupapa leading up to Te Matatini.

“Kapa haka allows for the ultimate connection to Māoritanga and its presence in our lives is more than performance. Our haka and waiata give us strength that we can carry into other parts of our lives. We can’t wait to explore this topic more alongside Te Matatini.

The M9 event is directed by Ria Hall.

“Our kaikōrero [speakers] are excited to share their journey of kapa haka with te iwi Māori and whānau who are interested in te ao Māori. There is even more excitement as the motu prepares for a week of haka, which we have been desperately missing since the outbreak of Covid. We look forward to a massive week for te iwi Māori and Aotearoa.” says Hall.

The event, at the Auckland Civic Theatre, begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are available here.