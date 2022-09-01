M9: Pere Wihongi champions holistic benefits of learning te reo Māori

Pere Wihongi's mission is to spread as much te reo wherever he goes. Photo / Supplied

Composer, musical director and presenter Pere Wihongi stands by the holistic benefits of learning te reo Māori for whānau hungry to learn.

Wihongi, of Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, and Ngāti Wai descent, is one of nine te reo champions who will share their perspectives at a special M9 speaking event to celebrate Whiua ki te ao!' - "Cast the Māori language to the world!"

"I 100 per cent believe that the benefits of te reo Māori could go beyond any holistic health benefits that any other language can create."

Wihongi is a familiar face and voice in the Aotearoa entertainment industry - a founding member and co-manager of Maimoa, top singing group and winner of Best Māori Artist 2020, Māori Male Artist of 2019 and composer of Te Reo Māori song of the year Tōrea.

He recognises the privilege of growing up speaking his native tongue and the significant struggles to achieve this.

"I don't think te reo Māori was ever 'attained'; it's always been me. I don't even think it's ever been a separate entity, a separate kaupapa or a separate thing," he says.

He champions the benefits of incorporating te reo Māori into everyday life and says the kaupapa is appropriately timed as Aotearoa commemorates 50 years since the signing of the Māori language petition.

Wihongi's mission is to spread as much te reo wherever he goes and says that challenges people's commitment to the language.

"That is the indication that there is a true measurement of our dedication to te reo."

Nine Powerful Voices, Nine Unique Perspectives

Wihongi is speaking at the series' second edition, on September 9, Whiua ki te ao!' - Cast the Māori language to the world!

"I was actually reconsidering whether or not I was actually worthy enough to speak at this kaupapa [M9 event]," he says.

"The pressure is on my end, I guess, to really create change. That's really what I'm hoping to do through the kaupapa."

Produced by music artist and reo advocate Ria Hall through Janda Productions, M9 coincides with the build-up to Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week).

"Te reo Māori is the lifeblood of this whenua and it thrives in so many incredible contexts," says Hall.

"It was of the utmost importance to me that this instalment of M9 showcases voices that represent the full spectrum of lived te reo Māori experiences, from those who are beginning their journey to those born into the language. There is something here to entice and inspire everyone, from all walks of life."

Hosted by broadcaster and reo expert Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), the event line-up also includes reality TV stars and funeral directors Francis and Kaiora Tipene (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri), journalist and trailblazing news anchor Oriini Kaipara (Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tūhoe), songwriter, kapa haka exponent and self-confessed "artivist" Rob Ruha (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-a-Apanui), te reo Māori lecturer, author and online educator Hēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tahu, Ngāti Whao) and award-winning journalist and artist Moana Maniapoto (Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa).

Date: September 9

Venue: Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre Auckland

Tickets: From $45-$99 Available through Ticketmaster