M9 Event to Celebrate Toi Māori: Spotlight on Mr G

M9 speaker Graham Hoete - aka Mr G.

Next month’s M9 shines the spotlight on the world of toi Māori.

This instalment of M9, He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata, aims to create a rich and diverse cultural landscape that reflects the unique experiences, stories and perspectives of the Māori world. Begging the question: without Māori art - who are we?

One of the kaikōrero lined up to explore this topic is Graham Hoete a prominent figure in the world of contemporary Māori art, well known by his artist name Mr G.

“Speaking on the M9 stage allows me to share the importance of toi Māori and its ability to preserve and tell our stories that we connect to, and the impact this has on our tuakiritanga [identity], which is the very foundation of our being,” said Hoete.

As a multi-disciplinary artist and designer, Hoete says he is passionate about navigating the spectrum between Te Ao Tawhito (the traditional world) and Te Ao Hurihuri (the current ever-changing world) of toi Māori and the arts.

“I’m passionate about how we curate our public spatial narratives through the arts, the revitalisation of our stories of the whenua, how this strengthens our identity as a people, and the health benefits that come from this because toi is rongoā.”

Hoete is known for his mastery of utilising urban spaces as canvases for his large-scale murals. These murals can be found in cities worldwide, as well as in the corners of rural towns throughout Aotearoa.

In addition to this work as an artist, Hoete is actively involved in promoting the recognition and preservation of Māori culture. He has worked with schools and youth organisations to encourage the use of te reo and tikanga Māori.

Curator Ria Hall says this season’s M9 event is special as the kaikōrero [narrators] will dive deep into their respective art forms, some of which were once lost and are now being revived.

“This kaupapa needs to be discussed more in depth. As artists, they know how they view the arts, but it’s in the forms of expression that the rich histories and culture of te ao Māori can be felt and understood,” said Hall.

Hoete will be joined by some of the most well-known mātanga toi in Aotearoa including Tame Iti, Maisey Rika, Nigel Borell, Nikau Hindin, Veranoa Hetet, Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Hohepa “The Hori” Thompson, and Sian Montgomery-Neutze.

M9, July 6, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre.

The nine kaikōrero will reflect on the resilience their tūpuna (ancestors) required to pursue their respective art forms. They will explore how their continued practice in the face of colonisation led to revolutionary change and how integral Māori arts are to the collective survival of the nation today.

Made possible through the support of NZME, Te Māngai Paho and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, M9: He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata serves as a platform for these mātanga toi to collectively weave the tapestries of Māori arts. It will take place on July 6, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre.

Tickets can be purchased from www.m9aotearoa.co.nz.



