Chelsea Winstanley is ready for action at the M9 event at Auckland's Civic Theatre tomorrow. Photo / Supplied

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

When film producer and director Chelsea Winstanley was a teenager, she wrote a letter to former Prime Minister David Lange because she was inspired by his anti-nuclear stance.

He replied to her and she still has that response, which constantly inspires her to do better.

"When I wrote to him [Lange], I just wanted to say how cool it was for him to take a stand.

"I just sent this random letter and he was so sweet," Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi) said.

Lange would have been proud of just what Winstanley has achieved since that letter.

The Oscar-nominated producer of Jojo Rabbit and award-winning director, who advocates for the voices of Māori and women on screen, also notched up another accolade when she was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit on the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to Māori and the screen industry.

On Friday, Winstanley will be among a strong panel of wahine toa, at the M9 Matariki event at Auckland's Civic Theatre. She will be one of nine wāhine Māori talking about success and achievements, and hopefully inspiring the next generation of young Māori.

The star-studded night will be hosted by TV presenter Miriama Kamo (Ngai Tahu/Ngati Mutanga) and as well as Winstanley will be singer Anika Moa (Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri), psychiatrist and professor in indigenous research Dr Hinemoa Elder (Ngāti Kurī, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāpuhi), multi-disciplinary artist Lisa Reihana (Ngāpuhi, Ngati Hine, Ngaituteauru, Ngāi Tūpoto), Nuku founder and business leader Qiane Matata-Sipu (Te Waiohua ki te Ahiwaru me te Ākitai, Waikato, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pikiao, Cook Islands), award-winning developer and game creator and Maru Nihoniho (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu), broadcaster Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), entrepreneur and Hine activewear founder Miria Flavell (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Taranaki) and designer Kiri Nathan (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hauā).

"When you think about what Māori women can achieve on the marae alone, it's an incredible production We share the power because there's enough for everybody. That's what we have to remember. The more we have of us in this space, the more opportunities we will create."

Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis in Jojo Rabbit. Photo / Supplied

Winstanley has two children with fellow Kiwi director Taika Waititi and an adult son from a previous relationship.

She cites a Māori whakatauki (proverb) that inspires her throughout her work: "Ahakoa he iti he pounamu," which translates to although it is small, it is precious.

Winstanley is currently producing and translating popular Disney films in te reo.

In 2020, she produced the reo version of Moana, and later this month will release the reo version of The Lion King. A reo version of Frozen is also in the pipeline.

"I would prioritise reo Māori, matauranga Māori - just everything that we've never really had. Everything that non-Māori are so afraid of. What are they afraid of? It's such a beautiful world," Winstanley said.

Tickets for the M9 event are on sale through Ticketmaster.