Home / Kahu

M9: Celebrating Māori sporting excellence via 10 champion New Zealanders

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Mea Motu will share her story at the M9 event. Photo / www.photosport.nz

M9 will celebrate Māori sporting legends and the contribution they have made to their respective sporting fields.

M9 Te Ao Hākinakina: Sport, Culture, and Politics brings 10 well-known Māori athletes together to share their experiences and offer unique insights into their careers and personal journeys and is on November 21 at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre at Aotea Square.

M9 curator Ria Hall said this event is to foster understanding, respect and inspiration by recognising Māori contributions to the cultural and sporting landscape in Aotearoa.

“Te Ao Hākinakina will highlight the stories of nine legendary Māori leaders in the sporting industry, celebrating their achievements and elevating their voices. The event will remind us of the impact of Māori talent in Aotearoa, and the added complexities these athletes have endured as Māori sportspeople performing at the highest level.”

Honey Hireme-Smiler's new book.
Former Black Fern and Kiwi Fern Honey Hireme-Smiler is one of New Zealand’s most celebrated and multi-talented athletes and is joining the M9 kaikōrero lineup. One of the first women to play professional rugby in Aotearoa, Hireme-Smiler will discuss her journey in sport as a wāhine Māori.

“In every stride, tackle, and triumph, we carry the mana of our tūpuna and the dreams of our future generations.

“M9 is about giving a voice to those journeys, embracing the challenges, and inspiring others to walk proudly in their Māoritanga,” said Hireme-Smiler.

Joining Hireme-Smiler is:

Tawera Nikau – Former rugby league player

Jenny-May Clarkson – Former Silver Fern

Mea Motu – IBO World Super Bantamweight champion

Piri Weepu – Former All Black

Dame Dr Farah Palmer – Former Black Fern

Honey Hireme-Smiler – Dual international rugby player

Daniel Kereopa – Aotearoa Master waterman

Peter Cowan – NZ Paralympic canoeist

Tupuria King – World waka ama champion

“These kaikōrero have a wealth of experience, and will offer diverse perspectives on pivotal moments in sport and politics and discuss how their Māoritanga has shaped and enriched their careers,” said Hall.

“M9 is more than a platform, it is a movement – one that is paving the way for a new era of understanding, respect, and celebration of Māori and leadership in Aotearoa.”

M9: Te Ao Hākinakina: Sport, Culture, and Politics, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on November 21.


