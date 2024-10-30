Mea Motu will share her story at the M9 event. Photo / www.photosport.nz

M9 will celebrate Māori sporting legends and the contribution they have made to their respective sporting fields.

M9 Te Ao Hākinakina: Sport, Culture, and Politics brings 10 well-known Māori athletes together to share their experiences and offer unique insights into their careers and personal journeys and is on November 21 at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre at Aotea Square.

M9 curator Ria Hall said this event is to foster understanding, respect and inspiration by recognising Māori contributions to the cultural and sporting landscape in Aotearoa.

“Te Ao Hākinakina will highlight the stories of nine legendary Māori leaders in the sporting industry, celebrating their achievements and elevating their voices. The event will remind us of the impact of Māori talent in Aotearoa, and the added complexities these athletes have endured as Māori sportspeople performing at the highest level.”