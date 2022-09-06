If elected council candidate Aisha Beazley would focus on homelessness, Te Awa Tupua, and localised community-led decision-making. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council 2022 candidate Aisha Beazley is well practised at keeping several balls in the air at once and she is ready to add the role of councillor to her list.

The busy mum of five has survived breast cancer and is in the final year of a social work degree, but says she has enough extra energy to support her community with a role on the council.

"I enjoy challenges and helping my community," she said.

"I'm used to navigating many roles all at once."

As one of three Māori candidates standing for 12 council seats this year, Beazley said she wanted to help ensure mana whenua consultation was thorough.

She said Tupua te Kawa - the natural law and value system of the Whanganui River Te Awa Tupua - should be guiding all council processes when Te Awa Tupua legislation was involved.

"Often iwi consultation is gained, but those who are part of iwi consultation have in the past signed off on matters that do not involve them," she said.

"Many decisions lay with specific hapū, not iwi, when it comes to cultural matters in our district."

Safe, affordable housing and addressing homelessness in Whanganui were priorities for Beazley.

"We have families and children sleeping in cars in Whanganui," she said.

"Our homeless are squatting in unsafe houses because there is no night shelter with basic facilities."

Beazley said while it was imperative to address the housing shortage urgently, she believed there was an immediate need for safe places with facilities where people could park overnight.

"It is the more urgent question - why are there no designated and safe areas for our homeless living in cars?"

She believed in localised community-led decision-making and had concerns about proposed changes to local government and the Three Waters reform programme in particular.

"Centralising our district's assets will reduce our council's ability to retain our tino rangatiratanga [self-determination]. We are kaitiaki [guardians], and we care for and protect our environment."

Beazley is completing a bicultural social work degree with Te Wānanga o Aotearoa this year and plans to continue studying towards a master's degree in applied indigenous knowledge and ultimately go on to gain a doctorate of philosophy with Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiarangi.

Last year, she underwent a single mastectomy, six rounds of chemotherapy and five weeks of daily radiation, and is now receiving hormone treatment to prevent reoccurrence.

"My health journey has forever changed my perspective of life," Beazley said.

"I'm making healthy changes, so I can be here with my children and fulfil my goals and aspirations."

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

I would like to make an impact, especially around homelessness and housing. In my opinion, housing should be our council's No.1 priority. We cannot wait for central government; transformational change is needed now.

How will you do that?

I have good relationships with some of our homeless. It is a complex situation that requires many layers of solutions. Some homeless have been incarcerated and institutionalised, and for them four walls and a house can be triggering. Everyone residing in New Zealand deserves some form of housing.