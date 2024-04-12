Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Labour pains - will the real opposition party please stand up?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Labour needs an injection of sunshine and a dose of reality to their line up. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour needs an injection of sunshine and a dose of reality to their line up. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

Everyone has moved on from the 2023 election result, apart from the Labour Party it seems.

The coalition Government has not only laid out its programme for its first 100 days in office,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand