This year’s festival is the biggest and longest, expanding from a two-week event to a three-and-a-half-week festival. Photo / Andi Crown

Kōanga Festival, an annual event that focuses on Māori storytelling, turns 10 this year, and is celebrating with its biggest and most jam-packed three-week program of new work and more than 12 events.

Hosted at Te Pou Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau from September 6-28, Kōanga, spring in the maramataka Māori, is a season that is traditionally to plant for the next harvest. In the same spirit, the role of Kōanga Festival is to cultivate Māori and indigenous storytelling focusing on developing new creative talent and work.

Kōanga Festival director Amber Curreen says the festival has been successful for 10 years because of community and industry support for, and keen interest in, Māori storytelling.

“Kōanga has become the beating heart of the Māori performing arts landscape. It brings people together who pour all of their love and support into indigenous storytelling,” she says.

