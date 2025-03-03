Directed by Logan Cole, Shakes not only wrote the play, but will also perform in it alongside fellow actors Callum Hibbert, Justice Kalolo and Finley Hughes.

“This is an ensemble piece for actors in which I wanted to pay tribute to my mother and to other mothers,” Shakes said.

“Also, I wanted to write a play about friendship and the complex bond between males. I’m exploring these themes through war, questioning who we would be and what we would become if sent to battle tomorrow.”

Keven Souza, producer for The Play That Gets Louder.

Producer Keven Souza, a fellow member of the Black Creatives Aotearoa group, says he wanted to produce Shakes' play to support an emerging black voice in Aotearoa.

“I’m a young Afro-Latino artist, and I wanted the opportunity to support stories that reflect my people and our beliefs. It isn’t an opportunity that comes around often for our black artists in Aotearoa,” he says.

The Play That Gets Louder is being co-produced by Black Creatives Aotearoa and Booth Box Banter, two companies supporting creative work from artists of African descent who live in New Zealand.

Black Creatives Aotearoa (BCA) was established seven years ago and has supported several aspiring and established artists with African heritage in theatre, art, photography, music and fashion.

Dione Joseph, artistic director of Black Creatives Aotearoa and dramaturg for The Play That Gets Louder.

Artistic director of BCA and dramaturg for The Play That Gets Louder, Dione Joseph, says she wanted to support Shakes' talent for telling visionary stories.

“Theo has a sharp intellect and unwavering desire to create change for this generation. His play centres around the challenges young men face, bringing to the surface unspoken issues around masculinity. I’m looking forward to seeing new theatre audiences connect with this work and provide our theatre lovers with a new experience.”

The Play That Gets Louder will be performed at the Basement Theatre from April 8-12.