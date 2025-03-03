Advertisement
Home / Kahu

Kiwi TikTok star Theo Shakes debuts play at Basement Theatre

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

New Zealand TikTok star Theo Shakes will star in his own play, The Play That Gets Louder.

  • Theo Shakes will star in his play, The Play That Gets Louder, in April.
  • The play, set in a hospital ward, explores themes of motherhood and male friendship.
  • Produced by Black Creatives Aotearoa, it highlights Shakes' talent and supports emerging black voices.

Kiwi TikTok star Theo Shakes – who has over 1.8 million followers – will star in the play he wrote, The Play That Gets Louder, in April.

Set in a crumbling hospital ward, Shakes' futuristic play is about a wounded soldier who is confronted by three others as they bond over memories of their mothers.

Shakes, who emigrated from the UK to Auckland when he was 4 and has mixed Jamaican and English heritage, says his debut play is a tribute to mothers and the strong bond between males.

A Toi Whakaari acting school graduate, Shakes has a huge following on TikTok, with 1.8 million followers and more than 190 million likes for his comedic skits. He’s also made short films that have screened internationally and wants his new play to be a visual and audio treat for audiences.

Directed by Logan Cole, Shakes not only wrote the play, but will also perform in it alongside fellow actors Callum Hibbert, Justice Kalolo and Finley Hughes.

“This is an ensemble piece for actors in which I wanted to pay tribute to my mother and to other mothers,” Shakes said.

“Also, I wanted to write a play about friendship and the complex bond between males. I’m exploring these themes through war, questioning who we would be and what we would become if sent to battle tomorrow.”

Keven Souza, producer for The Play That Gets Louder.
Producer Keven Souza, a fellow member of the Black Creatives Aotearoa group, says he wanted to produce Shakes' play to support an emerging black voice in Aotearoa.

“I’m a young Afro-Latino artist, and I wanted the opportunity to support stories that reflect my people and our beliefs. It isn’t an opportunity that comes around often for our black artists in Aotearoa,” he says.

The Play That Gets Louder is being co-produced by Black Creatives Aotearoa and Booth Box Banter, two companies supporting creative work from artists of African descent who live in New Zealand.

Black Creatives Aotearoa (BCA) was established seven years ago and has supported several aspiring and established artists with African heritage in theatre, art, photography, music and fashion.

Dione Joseph, artistic director of Black Creatives Aotearoa and dramaturg for The Play That Gets Louder.
Artistic director of BCA and dramaturg for The Play That Gets Louder, Dione Joseph, says she wanted to support Shakes' talent for telling visionary stories.

“Theo has a sharp intellect and unwavering desire to create change for this generation. His play centres around the challenges young men face, bringing to the surface unspoken issues around masculinity. I’m looking forward to seeing new theatre audiences connect with this work and provide our theatre lovers with a new experience.”

The Play That Gets Louder will be performed at the Basement Theatre from April 8-12.

