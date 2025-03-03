- Theo Shakes will star in his play, The Play That Gets Louder, in April.
- The play, set in a hospital ward, explores themes of motherhood and male friendship.
- Produced by Black Creatives Aotearoa, it highlights Shakes' talent and supports emerging black voices.
Kiwi TikTok star Theo Shakes – who has over 1.8 million followers – will star in the play he wrote, The Play That Gets Louder, in April.
Set in a crumbling hospital ward, Shakes' futuristic play is about a wounded soldier who is confronted by three others as they bond over memories of their mothers.
Shakes, who emigrated from the UK to Auckland when he was 4 and has mixed Jamaican and English heritage, says his debut play is a tribute to mothers and the strong bond between males.
A Toi Whakaari acting school graduate, Shakes has a huge following on TikTok, with 1.8 million followers and more than 190 million likes for his comedic skits. He’s also made short films that have screened internationally and wants his new play to be a visual and audio treat for audiences.