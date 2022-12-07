Three Houses Down outside Wiri Prison. Photo / Supplied

Rival gangs put aside their differences when Kiwi reggae band Three Houses Down performed a concert for the inmates at Wiri Prison.

The band announced on their Facebook page, that performing inside the high-security Auckland South Corrections Facility was the best ever.

“We’re beyond blessed to do this music ting! We’ve travelled the world through music, but playing at Wiri prison was by far the best experience EVER!,” the band wrote.

“Big up to the organisers for making this happen. After the concert, we mingled with the inmates, had some good chats. The concert was uplifting and gave hope to the bros. There were lifers in there who’ve never been to a concert, ever. "

The band said despite the inmates being a captive audience, it was an honour to be asked to perform in the prison.

“Honestly, If you wanna test your front man skills, try performing to inmates. The vibe was unreal. We had them on their feet, singing and dancing! It was more of an emotional reward for us knowing that we’ve made their year/christmas.

“Music - the universal language.”

Fellow musician Che Fu added: “Legendary fam!”

An online fan said the concert united the inmates.

“Was with one of the officers today and he said he never seen da crips and bloods together and was emotional for him to see that happen . He said it was a vib, you guys just made history.”