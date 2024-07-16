Advertisement
‘Kia tūpato’: Youth organisation pleads for safe return of kaitiaki carving

Whakaata Māori
By Riria Dalton-Reedy
3 mins to read
Mana Inc is asking for the safe return of their kaitiaki after it was stolen from the front of their Papakura property. Video / Whakaata Māori

A Papakura-based youth organisation is pleading for the safe return of a special carving that was taken from their base last week.

Mana Incorporated aims to uplift, empower, and inspire rangatahi through various programmes based around the whare tapawhā framework.

The organisation, which is described as a “safe-haven”, has now taken to social media in the hopes that their treasured “kaitiaki” (guardian) will be returned.

“Whakamana is a beautiful kaitiaki - not just for our whare (house) but for everybody that comes through our kūaha [doors],” says Kelly Teariki-Peterson, Tumu Whakarae of Mana Inc.

“As soon as you walk in the door [it is] a reminder to anyone that you hold so much mana ahakoa te aha [no matter what].”

Teariki-Peterson says she would greet Whakamana upon arrival at their office.

Mana Incorporated is based in Papakura.
“As soon as I walked in that was the first thing I noticed, because there was no one there to mihi to.”

She says there is a sense of loneliness within the office since the carving was taken.

“[It hasn’t] quite been the same since - [it’s] like one of your whānau have been gone.”

The tāonga was carved and gifted by Raniera Watene-Lee, with the name “Whakamana” said to symbolise empowerment.

Established in 2022, Mana Inc. has been equipping local Papakura rangatahi with a variety of skills - from arts to tech, kapa haka and hauora workshops.

“Getting them to a place where they can navigate all these different challenges in life and build resilience,” Teariki-Peterson says.

She also warns against the dangers of taking tāonga that do not belong to you.

“We know how that all goes when we’re in possession of those sorts of tāonga that don’t belong to us [and] what can happen ā-tinana [physically], ā-hinengaro [mentally], ā-wairua hoki [and spiritually].”

“My message to the person or the people - kia tūpato [be careful] and whakahokia [return it] you know, just bring him back.”

“There is no sense of anger - [the] last thing that any of us want is harm on anyone.”

“If you’re not comfortable or confident to walk through the front door, then do the right thing by placing him somewhere where someone can safely return him.”

Any information on the whereabouts of Whakamana can be sent to the Mana Inc Facebook page.

