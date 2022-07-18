Keven Mealamu goes from happy hooker to the Glovenator for Fight for Life 2022. Video / Michael Craig

Keven Mealamu goes from happy hooker to the Glovenator for Fight for Life 2022. Video / Michael Craig

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Legendary All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu is taking the same preparation he did for all 132 of his test matches into Friday's boxing match against former league player Wairangi Koopu at the Fight for Life Charity fundraiser.

The 43-year-old Mealamu is still in extraordinary shape, considering he retired from international rugby after the All Blacks 2015 World Cup Final victory against Australia at Twickenham.

Last year, Mealamu was asked if he would participate in the charity Fight night fundraiser, with proceeds going to Mike King's "I Am Hope" mental health organisation. Mealamu had no problems accepting the challenge, as he had been involved in many fundraisers during his 13 year international career.

But boxing was going to be a new ball game.

Mealamu said he had "mucked around" with boxing, as part of rugby training, but never took it too seriously. That was until he learned his opponent Koopu is no novice to the boxing ring.

Keven Mealamu preparing for Friday's Fight for Life Charity fundraiser. Photo / Michael Craig

Koopu, who will go into the fight as favourite, fought rugby player Matua Parkinson in the 2011 fight version of Fight for Life. Koopu knows Mealamu will be a crowd favourite.

Plus a victory for Mealamu could see him progress towards a New Zealand title in the heavyweight division.

His trainer, former Warrior Monty Betham, says Mealamu has what it takes to become a national contender "but it's one step at a time".

Weighing in at 103kg, Mealamu looks fighting fit, and still carries his trademark humbleness.

"It's only going to be six minutes in the ring and I know I will be blowing hard," Mealamu said.

"I always mucked around with my brother on the boxing bags but I'm committed."

Mealamu is also not a trash talker.

"I know Wairangi is going to be as formidable opponent - especially away from the boxing ring - but I want to look back and say I gave it real good a go," he said.

All Black legends Richie McCaw and Kevin Mealamu. Photo / NZME

Mealamu's faith and his whānau keep him grounded.

His dad, who is in his 70s, still goes to the gym every day. He was a professional body builder "back in the day" and Mealamu hopes he can follow in his footsteps.

"My dad and uncles always inspired us to be fit and healthy," Mealamu said.

After retiring from rugby in 2015, Mealamu and his wife Latai - the couple have two children - started a community gym in Papakura. Living in the area made it easier for the couple to connect and also transition into their community.

He's also on the local board, learning governance roles.

"Papakura and Takanini are such a great places to live and work. The people make it a good thriving community.

"We have some really good talented youth and our rangatahi are taking opportunities."

He said mental health in young people has become more prevalent following the Covid lockdowns.

"We have a lot of our young Māori and Pacific youth struggling, and the good thing now is they are willing to talk about their issues.

"We as adults, must make sure we listen and hear what they are saying."