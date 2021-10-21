Kāhu ki Rotorua: Compass helps define road to holistic papa kainga - Te Tatau me te taonga kapehu

Te Tatau o Te Arawa Housing Development Wellbeing Compass Photo / Te Tatau o Te Arawa

Helping Te Arawa uri work their way through the various pieces of legislation to establish papa kainga on their own whenua is the latest focus for Te Tatau o Te Arawa.

In their vision for Te Arawa in 2050, Te Tatau looks to encompass the well-being of whanau living in harmony with the tai ao.

What would be ideal is affordable, sustainable housing on iwi-owned land blocks.

But much groundwork needs to be done before such major mahi can be accomplished.

This is where Te Tatau comes in.

Established in 2015 to partner the Rotorua Lakes Council, Te Tatau is on a mission to build capacity.

Te Tatau chair Te Taru White said Te Arawa need to be at the decision-making table to achieve the goals it had set.

It is now working with Amanda Yates (Ngati Rangiwewehi, Ngati Whakaue, Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Rongowhakaata) Associate Professor at the School of Future. She is the leader of a Kainga Ora -- Urban Wellbeing programme. The compass tool comes out of a National Science Challenge Building Better Homes Towns and Cities Challenge.

"It's a collaboration between AUT, Canterbury, with Te Tatau as our key research partner, and SCION and Manaaki Whenua partners also, we are looking at how to increase urban mauri ora - social, cultural-ecological wellbeing.

"It's really important at this time because of the climate emergency, but also because we're in a biodiversity emergency also, a 6th mass extinction event. At the same time there are these issues around the pandemic, around access to affordable homes, energy, food etc.

"Holistic wellbeing, socio-cultural-ecological wellbeing is really important at this time. and the socio-cultural and ecological wellbeing are really interconnected so if we increase one, we often increase the other.

"We're emphasising urban approaches that increase the amount of nature or green space in a city, emphasising ways of designing houses and neighbourhoods that connect communities (papakainga, or co-housing; community gardens etc).

"Emphasising ecological regeneration, low carbon or zero-carbon energy systems and transport and circular bio-economies that use bio-degradable materials, and sustainable systems.

"It visualises all these approaches on one page to help people make urban or neighbourhood and housing development decisions that bring mauri ora, holistic wellbeing."

Ko te awhina i ngā uri o Te Arawa kia mārama kehokeho ai rātou me pēwhea nā te karo i ngā nukurau huhua o ngā whakatureture ki te whakaara papa-kāinga mōna te take rangatira o Te Tatau o Te Arawa.

Ko te moemoeā pae tawhiti o Te Tatau, e mea ana kia anga noa ngā koko o te ngākau ki a hōkia ngā uri o Te Arawa ki ōna whenua kia māoriori noa tana noho tahi me tōna tai ao taketake.

Kai te manakohia kia māmā ai te hoko whare, hai whare āhuru e tu ana ki runga i ngā whenua o te iwi ake. Engari mā te pākarukaru kau o ngā ringaringa e tutuki ai tēnei whainga. Anei te pūtake o Te Tatau. I whakatūria a Te Tatau i te 2015 hai hoa haere me te Kaunihera moana o Rotorua, i tēnei wā tonu kai te whakapakaritia a Te Tatau ki a mōmona ai kia toa ai.

Hai tā Te Taru White, te tiamana o Te Tatau – me whai tūranga e Te Arawa ki te tēpū nui ā kōrero e mana ai ōna wawata.

Kai te mahi tahi a Te Tatau me Amanda Yates (He uri nō Ngāti Rangiwewehi rātou ko Ngāti Whakaue, ko Te Aitanga a Māhaki, ko Rongowhakaata hoki) he ahorangi tūhono ia nō te kura o pae tawhiti. Ko Amanda te kākākura o Kāinga ora – he kaupapa hauora tāone. Taka iho te taonga kāpehu i tētehi kaupapa rangahau pūtaiao ā motu.

"He kaupapa whakahono i a AUT, i a Canterbury me Te Tatau, koia te pou matua rangahau, kai tēnei huinga hoki a SCION me Manaaki Whenua. Ko te titiro whānui me pēwhea nā te whakapiki i te māuriora ā tāone nei kia mā ai. Ara anō ētehi wāhanga o tēnei kaupapa, ko te tikanga ā iwi me te hauora o te taiao māori.

"He take nui tēnei, nā te mea kai te mōrearea te wairua o te taiao – ka rua, kai te mōrearea hoki te rerenga rauropi, ko te parekura kukuti tangata katoa i te ao tuaono tēnei ka pā kaha mai.

Tāpirihia te mate kōwheori, ngā taumahatanga ki te hoko whare, te pūngao, me te kai me te aha noa atu, ko te noho māoriori, noho taiao nei tētehi kaupapa whakaora i ēnei āuētanga. Kāore e tāea e tātou ki te whakawehewehe tētehi i tētehi, mēnā tātou ka whakapiki i te oranga o tētehi mea, ka whāia tēnā whakapikinga e tētehi atu.

Ko te aronga matua ko te whakapiki i ngā whenua māori ki te puku o te tāone, kia māoriori noa te waihanga whare kia papa-kāinga tahi te noho.

Ko te whakahoutanga o te taiao kia māori noa te tupu, kia pūnaha haukino papaku rānei kia pūnaha haukino kore, waihoki he titiro ki ētehi rautaki whakakore, whakapēhi i te

āhuatanga ki ngā kame kia tuaruangia te whakamahi e ora tika ai te whenua me te ao – ko tēnei mea te taonga kāpehu, ka whakakaohia katoatia ōna whakaaro ki te whārangi kōtahi hai awhina i te tangata kia māuriora kia māoriori tana noho ki te tāone ki tētehi hāpori rānei.