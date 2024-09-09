His younger brother Dhyreille chipped in.

“Yeah mum, all those people and the lawyer too mum it’s disgusting mum what he’s doing and it makes me so angry,” Dhyreille said.

“He’s our dad and you’re our mum, and they should all back off and leave you alone mum!”

Brayley added: “And mum it was only you and dad that did all his work together. Even all my mates know that, so what gives others the right to think it’s ok to do this to you.

Jonah Lomu with his wife Nadene and boys Dhyreille and Brayley.

“Dad would be so angry mum with what the lawyers doing to you and it’s our name too mum so what gives them the right to take what’s ours?

“Dad left it to you. Don’t worry mum, we’ll tell everyone the truth and how bad you’ve been treated!

“If dad were still here mum, he would have protected you.”

“Everyone was scared of dad aye mum. So none of them would have tried this crap, but it’s ok mum, we’ll protect you!”

Nadene thanked her boys for their support.

“Thanks boys. Just remember how much your dad and I love you both and I’ll never stop fighting to protect what’s rightly ours and your dad’s wishes too! Your dad would be so proud of you both and I’m super proud of you guys! Jonah Jonah.”

At the height of his rugby career in 1997, Jonah Lomu trademarked his own name, image and persona as intellectual property and registered it under his company Stylez Limited.

When he died in 2015 from chronic kidney disease, Lomu left the shares in that company to his lawyer, and the executor of his will, Christopher Darlow.

The following year Nadene Lomu made changes to Stylez Ltd’s records in the Companies Office to increase her shareholding. This prompted Darlow to remove her as a shareholder altogether.

Then in 2017, an agreement was reached to vary the original 1997 trademark and make Nadene a sub-licensee, meaning that if she wanted to use her husband’s name or image she’d need Darlow’s sign-off.

Following that signed agreement, Nadene filed a series of trademark applications in 2021 for the name “Jonah Lomu” covering everything from jewellery, health care products and above all film and television production.

UK-based production company Sylver Entertainment now has the green-light to film its documentary titled Lomu, which it halted while the trademark dispute was settled.

Nadene Lomu told the Herald the battle over Jonah’s name was far from over.

“I am the sole residual beneficiary of Jonah’s estate and the lawyer has failed to administer the estate to me despite nine years in November. An executor’s role is of a temporary capacity of which his duty is to administer the wishes of Jonah which has failed to be fulfilled.

“We are still considering how to protect our family further against the wrongful actions of others.”