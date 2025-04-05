“John Scott’s managed to really include the outside environment and landscape in this design and make sure that, you know, every day you’re connecting with it. Walking outside to get from one space to another,” she says.

The materials used by John Scott bring simplicity and warmth to the design.

“The house is constructed using concrete block, very simple materials, terracotta tiles throughout, and you’ve got native wood inside to offer that warmth.”

The layout of the home, and its thoughtful design, create a sense of space despite its modest size.

Jacob Scott uses new tools on carvings.

“This house is really small in its footprint, but it feels big because of how it’s laid out. There’s two pavilions which separate, I guess, the private,” she explains.

Jacob Scott also speaks about the family’s strong ties to the estate.

“My dad had grown up here as a family. We grew up in the house next door where he was born,” Jacob says.

Jacob has developed a technique of toi whakairo that starts with his own drawings, which are then digitised and 3D-etched into wood.

“We recognise that, you know, this new tool is a controversial tool, but all of those skills that those carvers have, all that they have, we need those to come to this. You can’t do this without having both,” Jacob says.

Hana Scott reflects on her grandfather’s architectural work as “living small and living within the environment,” a lesson she is adopting when using her own skills to help design modular housing.

The Scott architectural legacy lives on in the Hawkes Bay.

“My grandfather explored a type of architecture that relates to the environment and people, and he successfully integrated Māori ways of living. That’s really evident in how he’s spatially laid out his designs.”

“What we are trying to do with our modular homes is look at them in a similar way. You know, most of our housing in New Zealand is quite monotonous and there is a need for Māori housing and that needs to be affordable, of course.”

One unique way the Scotts are looking to bring down costs in their modular buildings is through the use and development of fast-growing hemp materials.

Levi Waihape from ECHO (East Coast Hemp Organisation) explains.

“How we use it is we strip the fibre off the plant and we use the woody core and then we mix it with lime binder, and then we produce a lime block. So you eliminate jib and exterior wood cladding.”

“And then you use the lime render on the outside and a clay render on the inside. So your whole wall becomes a natural product.”

Jacob reflects on how the work he was involved in at Napier Airport responded to “pragmatic, utilitarian problems”.

When looking at the importance of the kuaka (godwit), which flies between New Zealand and Alaska each year, and is found in wetlands near the airport, Jacob found an artistic solution to the problem.

“So they created new scrape lakes, and then we had people worried about the birds flying from one pond to another over the road.”

“So how can we get them to go over the top and the idea came up, or, so why don’t we put, give them some signage? Put them on some sticks. So they, they, they get some message, hopefully they get the message.”

Hana, as the new generation, is mindful of the long-term effects and benefits of changing how we build homes – “especially as Māori generations, how we’re currently building standard homes and, and how they might affect people long term”.

