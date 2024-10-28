The Australian Women’s Weekly described Randell’s performance of the first of two songs in the finale, Walking On A Dream by Empire of the Sun, as “a hauntingly beautiful, ethereal ballad version of the pop song”.

She sang it as a duet with Voice judge, Australian singer Kate Miller-Heidke, who picked Randell in her team for the contest.

“You know, growing up, I watched The Voice and I had always dreamed of being on The Voice, but I didn’t know that it was possible.

“And when the opportunity presented itself, I was like, why not? Because you don’t know if you don’t try. And I hope that by being on the show and doing these crazy things it inspires others to do the same.”

Randell sang Snow Angel by young American singer Reneé Rapp for her solo performance, and likely had her mother and whānau watching on proudly.

“I was able to share the whole Voice experience well, most of it with my māmā.

“I grew up watching it with mum. We used to talk about it all the time, like we’d be like, what would your blind audition song be?

“And so to have the opportunity to drag her along, though she doesn’t like being on TV, that was super cool to share that with her.”

Last week, fingers were crossed across Aotearoa that three Māori might possibly make the finale, but Jaydin Shingleton (Ngāi Tahu) and Letitia Butler (Ngāpuhi) were unfortunately pipped at the semifinal.

Even so, it has been a great show of Māori talent by artists proud to be Māori and inspire others to greater things.

“I’m so proud to be Māori. I’m so proud of my Māoritanga and I feel like I wear that all of the time,” Randell told Te Ao.

“Forever grateful to be able to celebrate being Māori in all spaces,” she added on Instagram.

“Ps look at these Māori in the semi-final hehe. So proud of you both @theletitiabutler and @jaydinshingletonmusic #maorikiteao.”

Randell took to social media after the finale to share her aroha to those who had shown her love throughout the show.

“Well e te whānau, I didn’t leave @thevoiceau with the W tonight but I feel like a winner nonetheless because of all of you!

“Thank you so much for all of the love and support you’ve shown me. I can’t articulate how much it means to me.

“I want you to know that your votes and/or support won’t go down the whareiti (lol)- music is coming, shows are coming, and my silly personality isn’t going anywhere.

“Nui te aroha and thank you. From the bottom of my heart xoxo.”