On the second day, the festival’s attendees will be treated to a performance by the English electronic dance band The Prodigy.

Made up of Liam Howlett and Maxim, the band may have first hit the music scene in 1990, but their success spans generations. Thanks to hits like Breathe and Firestarter, they’re still considered one of the most successful electronic groups of all time.

Joining the two huge headliners across the weekend are 20 international names such as Wilkinson, The Kooks and Rudimental, as well as some much-loved Australian performers.

Electric Avenue has announced their 2025 line up.

Empire of the Sun are making their grand return to New Zealand shores for the first time in a decade, joining their Aussie pals Tash Sultana and Peking Duk, who will also take the stage to perform to the crowd which is anticipated to be made up of 60,000 people across the two days.

Saving the best for last, organisers announced iconic Kiwi acts, Shapeshifter, Ladi6, the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, L.A.B and Fat Freddy’s Drop are all booked to play at the festival, which organisers are expecting will become the biggest party in Australasia.

The festival is set to celebrate its 10 year anniversary next year.

In a statement released to the Herald, festival director Callam Mitchell said many Kiwis have signed up for the event presale with more than 25,000 tickets registered.

“We’re stoked by the level of interest – it’s amazing to have a lineup of this calibre to celebrate our 10th birthday and we can’t wait to party with you all.”

Initial presale tickets are only available for weekend passes, and will be available from midday, September 10.

First release presales start at $249 for GA and $899 for VIP.

Single-day tickets will be available in October priced from $179 per day.

LOWDOWN:

What: Electric Avenue festival

Who: Chase and Status, The Prodigy, Empire of the Sun, Ladi6, Tash Sultana and more

Where: Christchurch’s Hagley Park

When: February 21 and 22

Tickets: Register for the presale here.