Chase and Status, Wilkinson, Ladi6 and more will take the stage next year.
Electric Avenue is back for its 10-year anniversary, and to celebrate its big birthday, they’ve not only extended to a two-day festival, but they’ve got a massive lineup to match the momentous occasion.
Set to take place on February 21 and 22 at Christchurch’s Hagley Park, organisers revealed this morning exactly who punters can expect to take the stage and it includes none other than drum and bass legends Chase and Status.
The English electronic music duo made up of Saul Milton and Will Kennard, have taken over the European festival season after their recent collaboration with rapping heavyweight Stormzy and now it’s time for Kiwis to get their turn.
Scheduled to take the stage on day one of the festival, the stars who are behind hot hits like Disconnect, Backbone and Gunfinger (Salute), are preparing to give their New Zealand fans an energetic performance.
On the second day, the festival’s attendees will be treated to a performance by the English electronic dance band The Prodigy.
Made up of Liam Howlett and Maxim, the band may have first hit the music scene in 1990, but their success spans generations. Thanks to hits like Breathe and Firestarter, they’re still considered one of the most successful electronic groups of all time.
Joining the two huge headliners across the weekend are 20 international names such as Wilkinson, The Kooks and Rudimental, as well as some much-loved Australian performers.
Empire of the Sun are making their grand return to New Zealand shores for the first time in a decade, joining their Aussie pals Tash Sultana and Peking Duk, who will also take the stage to perform to the crowd which is anticipated to be made up of 60,000 people across the two days.
Saving the best for last, organisers announced iconic Kiwi acts, Shapeshifter, Ladi6, the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, L.A.B and Fat Freddy’s Drop are all booked to play at the festival, which organisers are expecting will become the biggest party in Australasia.
In a statement released to the Herald, festival director Callam Mitchell said many Kiwis have signed up for the event presale with more than 25,000 tickets registered.
“We’re stoked by the level of interest – it’s amazing to have a lineup of this calibre to celebrate our 10th birthday and we can’t wait to party with you all.”
Initial presale tickets are only available for weekend passes, and will be available from midday, September 10.
First release presales start at $249 for GA and $899 for VIP.
Single-day tickets will be available in October priced from $179 per day.
LOWDOWN:
What: Electric Avenue festival
Who: Chase and Status, The Prodigy, Empire of the Sun, Ladi6, Tash Sultana and more