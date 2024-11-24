I’ve come to realise how hard it can be to stay connected to our culture and community. Life in the city moves so fast between work, school and whānau (family) commitments, it’s easy to lose touch with the things that make us, us.

This need is what inspired Iwi of Origin – a kaupapa Māori sports festival designed to strengthen health outcomes for Māori through inclusivity, connection and physical activity.

In Tāmaki Makaurau, over half of our young people aren’t meeting the World Health Organisation’s recommended activity levels. This is further shown in Aktive’s Strategic Plan Summary 2024-28, which states 51% of our rangatahi are missing out on the physical activity that supports their physical health and their mental resilience (Active NZ 2021-22).

Iwi of Origin is for Māori of all ages, shapes and sizes.

These statistics are not just numbers; they’re signals of the wider challenges facing our Māori communities, including busy whānau schedules, school pressures and lack of motivation.

This creates a cycle of inactivity, according to the findings in the Active NZ 2021-22 report. Cost, travel and no access to spaces and places to be active, equipment and people to be active with are common barriers. Iwi of Origin addresses these barriers by providing accessible and inclusive opportunities for Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau to get active.

Iwi of Origin is a space created by Māori, for Māori, where our identity, language and values are celebrated alongside the joy of sport. It brings us together to reconnect with whakapapa (genealogy) through activities like poitarawhiti (netball), whutupōro takiwhitu (rugby sevens) and traditional Māori games that reflect our unique way of being.

I know how easy it is to lose touch with these things in the hustle and bustle of city life. But Iwi of Origin reminds us of the power of coming together as whānau, of taking time to invest in our health and of celebrating what makes us unique.

Aktive's Māori participation manager Mere Rangihuna says it can be hard to stay connected to our culture and community.

This kaupapa is for all ages, reflecting our focus on intergenerational whānau engagement. When tamariki and rangatahi see their whānau joining in, it reinforces that physical activity is not just a young person’s game – it’s a lifestyle that can involve everyone, from kaumātua (grandparents) to mokopuna (grandchildren).

We see Iwi of Origin as a cornerstone in the Aktive mission to make Tāmaki Makaurau the most active city in Aotearoa. Iwi of Origin is about creating a whānau-centred, Māori-led event that shows how much can be achieved when we come together with purpose.

This Saturday, we’re calling on all Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau to join us at Bruce Pulman Park. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a newcomer to sport and recreation, there’s a place for you and your whānau at Iwi of Origin.

I hope to see you there. Let’s make this kaupapa a success and show the world what we can achieve when we come together as Māori.