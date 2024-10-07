As we advocate for the health needs of Māori communities, it is crucial to clarify the status and responsibilities of IMPBs within the framework of the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act 2022.

The journey towards equitable health outcomes for Māori is deeply rooted in the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The significance of this Treaty cannot be overstated, as it serves as the foundational document guiding our efforts to ensure that Māori health is prioritised. Section 6 of the Pae Ora Act explicitly outlines the responsibility of IMPBs to engage meaningfully in the planning and design of local health services.

The Tūwharetoa Iwi Māori Partnership Board Health Care team at a hui.

This provision embodies the Crown’s commitment to uphold Te Tiriti, with HNZ tasked with supporting and actively engaging with IMPBs to realise this vision.

In alignment with the principles articulated in Section 7 of the Act, it is essential that the health sector operates equitably.

The disparities in health experienced by Māori are well-documented and have persisted despite numerous reports and recommendations. The recent findings from the Health and Disability System Review and the Waitangi Tribunal highlight the urgent need for a systemic focus on Māori health.

The Pae Ora Act enshrines three statutory objectives: to protect, promote, and improve the health of all New Zealanders; to achieve equity in health outcomes, particularly for Māori; and to build towards healthy futures for all. These objectives are not mere aspirations but rather imperatives that demand immediate and sustained action from both IMPBs and HNZ.

The role of IMPBs is critical in this landscape. We are entrusted with assessing, monitoring, planning, and delivering health services within our respective rohe. Our obligations are not merely advisory; they are fundamental to the successful implementation of the health reforms outlined in the Pae Ora Act.

As we strive for this collaborative approach, we must also recognise the obligations placed on HNZ under the Pae Ora Act. Sections 15 and 16A stipulate that HNZ must provide IMPBs with adequate administrative, analytical, and financial support to carry out their functions effectively. HNZ is required to engage with IMPBs when determining priorities for kaupapa Māori investment as this relationship is not of hierarchy but partnership.

Some of the free paper work available to learn more about Iwi Māori Partnership Boards.

The statutory role of IMPBs is not limited to monitoring health services; we are also tasked with communicating the needs and aspirations of our communities to HNZ.

While HNZ operates at a national level, it is through the lens of local needs that we can create effective health solutions. This is why the establishment of IMPBs, as outlined in Schedule 4 of the Pae Ora Act, is so critical. We serve as the voice of Māori health.

It is also essential to clarify the distinction between the roles of IMPBs and the Hauora Māori Advisory Committee (HMAC). While HMAC provides advice to the Minister of Health, IMPBs are rooted in our communities and accountable to our people.

As we present our regional priorities, let us reaffirm our commitment to work collaboratively and uphold the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The health of our communities depends on our ability to engage meaningfully, advocate effectively, and act decisively in partnership with HNZ. By doing so, we can ensure that the aspirations of the Minister, as articulated in the Pae Ora legislation, are realised for the benefit of all Māori and New Zealanders.

On behalf of Iwi Māori Partnership Boards, Te Manawa Taki Region, Te Tiratū IMPB (Tainui Waka, Ngāti Hāua, and Mātāwaka), Te Moana a Toi IMPB (Bay of Plenty), Tūwharetoa IMPB (Tūwharetoa), Te Taura Ora o Waiariki IMPB (Te Arawa), Te Pūnanga Ora IMPB (Taranaki)











