Independent Maori Statutory Board reappoints David Taipari as chair. Photo /PhibbsVisuals

David Taipari has been reappointed chairman of Auckland Council's Independent Māori Statutory Board for another three years. Former MP Tau Henare is his new deputy.

Taipari said today the board will continue to strongly advocate with the council on all issues of significance for Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Part of the work includes influencing changes in strategies, policies and political direction to ensure the impact on Māori is considered and addressed.

Another of the board's key roles is to ensure the council honours and embeds the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in its decisions.

"The board has always provided council with high-quality advice, insights and information to ensure they are well informed of their obligations. The board will continue this work through a Te Ao Māori worldview," Taipari said.

Tāmaki Makaurau has the largest population of Māori in the country.

Taipari said this makes it even more pertinent to ensure the region reflects its identity as Māori, which makes Aotearoa New Zealand unique from the rest of the world.

He said the board looks forward to working with the council on building a resilient city that reflects true Treaty partnership.