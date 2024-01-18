By Pokere Paewai of RNZ

Rangatahi Māori are being encouraged to join the national hui at Turangawaewae Marae on Saturday, January 20, to make their voices heard.

Kīngi Tūheitia issued a Royal Proclamation last December calling for a hui to unify the nation and hold the Government to account.

One of the forums at the hui will focus specifically on issues affecting young Māori.

Rangatahi forum facilitator Piripi Winiata said one of the mātāpono (principles) governing the hui was having a future-focused plan, which was where rangatahi come in.

“In my experience, [Kīngi Tūheitia is] really passionate about rangatahi, it’s something he cares deeply about. Hearing their voice is a huge part of having a future-focused plan that comes out of this hui,” he said.

Winiata said the message to rangatahi was: “Nau mai haere mai”.

He said Māori leaders wanted to ensure rangatahi Māori knew that there was a space for them to be heard, and “that they are welcome and are encouraged to participate, whether they feel they have a wealth of knowledge or are early on in understanding the part that they have to play”.

Rangatahi forum facilitator Piripi Winiata.

“I just want to really encourage our rangatahi to feel like there’s a space for them, like there’s going to be an opportunity for them to participate in a way that they feel comfortable participating in.”

Earlier this week, Kīngi Tūheitia’s daughter Te Puhi Ariki, Ngawai Hono i Te Po encouraged rangatahi to join the hui.

“A rangatira was once a rangatahi, so come, come and be heard,” she said on the Kiingitanga Facebook page.

Winiata said Te Puhi Ariki’s role was like a korowai that wrapped around the rangatahi forum.

“She’s a source of mana, of strength, of wisdom, of respect and she is there to hear our rangatahi and make sure that they feel that they’ve been heard,” he said.

Almost 3000 people are expected to attend the hui. While not all rangatahi may have the chance to speak, there would be avenues for them to be heard, Winiata said.

“The way that we’ve designed the rangatahi forum is to use a bit more technology to make sure that our rangatahi who are really strong in that technology space have an ability to contribute.

“If we have thousands of people, which we’re likely to have at the hui, that will be hard for everyone to have a chance to stand up and speak for five minutes but there’s going to be other avenues for people to contribute.

“So I would say please feel like you have a part to play, please feel like you’re welcome and that you will have a space to be heard if that’s what you want or to come along and listen if that’s what you want to do.”

- RNZ