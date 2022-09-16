Ruakura Superhub is under development on Hamilton's eastern boundary. Photo / Supplied

The 92-hectare first stage of Tainui Group Holdings' (TGH) 490ha Ruakura Superhub in Hamilton's east opened for business on Thursday with the promise of a stronger economic future for the city and the wider Waikato region.

Te Puhi Ariki Ngawai Hono I Te Po Paki (standing in for her father Kiingi Tuheitia, who is attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II) and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson jointly headlined the on-site opening ceremony.

TGH, the commercial entity of Waikato-Tainui, has been developing the super-hub since 2006, navigating a raft of planning, financing, construction and tenanting milestones.

A concept plan for the development of Ruakura Superhub. Photo / Supplied

Stage one includes the first 9ha of what will eventually be a 30ha inland port, served directly by the East Coast Main Trunk rail line and a dedicated interchange on the recently-opened Waikato Expressway. The first stage includes a 35ha logistics hub, 25ha of industrial space, a 10ha wetland and a network of local roads.

Tukoroirangi Morgan, the chair of Te Arataura, the executive committee of Waikato Tainui, said the sustained effort to bring the super-hub to life reflects the intergenerational thinking of the iwi.

"Ruakura opens the doorway for a bold and intergenerational investment... we are committed to building a legacy for those who come after us," he said.

Chair of Te Arataura, Tukoroirangi Morgan. Photo / Supplied

Robertson said the Ruakura Superhub is a superb example of the benefits to Aotearoa when iwi and the Crown work together.

"We are very proud of our Government's investment of $56.8 million in public infrastructure at Ruakura through the PGF and Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) Programmes, together with Tainui Group Holdings and Hamilton City Council," he said.

The city council provided $5 million in funding for transport infrastructure and took the lead on the project to build public roads within the super-hub.

Plans for the full 490ha estate include major industrial, commercial and retail sub-precincts, along with provision for up to 3230 residential sections.

Increased use of rail is forecast to remove 65,000 truck journeys per year from roads when the super-hub is fully operating. One million native plants are currently being cultivated and planted for the 10ha wetland and swales, and near-future plans include a microgrid of up to 5MW of solar power.

TGH chair Hinerangi Raumati-Tu'ua said the super-hub represents the economic future for Waikato-Tainui.

"The benefits of Ruakura Superhub also go much wider, and the economies of our city, region and nation will all feel the positive impacts of what we are building here.

"Commerce, jobs, efficiencies, homes, and environmental gains will all come from - in fact are already coming from - Ruakura Superhub," she told the 290 guests.

Chair of Tainui Group Holdings, Hinerangi Raumati-Tu'ua. Photo / Supplied

Raumati-Tu'ua thanked representatives from local hapu Ngāti Koroki-Kohukura, Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Wairere, Ngāti Maahanga and Ngāti Tama Inu Po who have served on the Ruakura Superhub Tangata Whenua Working Group.

The location of Ruakura at the intersection of key transport networks servicing the golden triangle (Auckland-Hamilton-Tauranga), improved container efficiencies and the overall quality of the development is proving an attractive combination for major tenants. More than 70 per cent of the stage one logistics precinct is already leased or under-offer.

Confirmed tenants to date include major new facilities for global players K-Mart and Maersk, along with domestic growth businesses Big Chill, PBT and Waitomo Group.

TGH CEO Chris Joblin thanked the incoming tenants for their early commitment to the precinct.

Tainui Group Holdings CEO, Chris Joblin. Photo / Supplied

"They are bringing new talents and skills to the region as well as creating new opportunities for iwi members and the wider community," Joblin said.

The inland port itself is a 50 per cent joint venture between TGH and the Port of Tauranga, with initial capacity of up to 60,000 container movements per year. This is set to grow in stages to one million container movements per year when the inland port is fully developed.

Parekawhia McLean, the chair of Te Whakakitenga o Waikato, the tribal parliament of Waikato-Tainui, said the official opening was a proud and symbolic day for the iwi.

Chair Te Whakakitenga o Waikato, Parekawhia McLean. Photo / Supplied

"Today is about our tūpuna and kaumātua. All those who fought so hard to see our iwi move forward for the betterment of our people," McLean said.

"I hope they are as proud as I feel and can see that we are on a pathway that will bring positive outcomes not just for us but also for our rohe and the nation."