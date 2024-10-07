Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Housing for Hopuhopu: Tainui team up with government to develop housing at former Defence site

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Tainui and the Government have announced new homes will be built at Hopuhopu.

Tainui and the Government have announced new homes will be built at Hopuhopu.

Te Arataura Chair Tukoroirangi Morgan is welcoming this morning’s announcement by Minister of Māori Development and Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka that will kickstart the iwi’s first stage of its housing development in Hopuhopu.

Morgan said the initiative has been tossed around over many years and that Potaka advocated for the project, where 57 new homes will be build on the whenua.

“This is a gamechanger for whānau who need the assurance of a home to raise their children in a community that is safe and aligned to our Kiingitanga values.

“Minister Potaka has shown real leadership today and we are extremely grateful for his advocacy inside his Cabinet to get this kaupapa over the line.

“It is not lost on us that our late King Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII led his final Kingitanga Accord event with the previous Labour administration last year that made today possible.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Hopuhopu, just north of Ngāruawāhia, was once a Defence Force base.
Hopuhopu, just north of Ngāruawāhia, was once a Defence Force base.

“Hopuhopu was the first land parcel to be given back under our 1995 Waikato Raupatu Lands Settlement. Its significance to our people cannot be understated.”

Morgan said today marked a special occasion.

“We welcome you all here today and also acknowledge that today is Waahi Paa poukai and so we won’t be mucking around today, we will be efficient and get this done so we can head to Raahui Pookeka before 10am,” Morgan said in his mihi to the Minister.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Māori/Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia to pay their respects for Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Kīngitanga
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Māori/Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia to pay their respects for Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Kīngitanga

“As we all know Hopuhopu is a significant site for Waikato-Tainui - it was the first land parcel returned to us under our 1995 Raupatu Land Settlement, so the importance of Hopuhopu for our people cannot be understated. While we have turned thebBase, which was another former Defence site, also returned under our settlement, into a site for economic development, we had always envisaged that Hopuhopu would be a site for social, cultural, economic and environmental development for our people and with this agreement, we are well on our way to achieving this vision.”

The entire Hopuhopu precinct is 170ha and will include an innovation hub, tribal precinct, and nursery. Waikato-Tainui is also re-developing a sports complex nearby which will be available to the wider public.

Morgan says the minister’s announcement provides opportunities for tribal businesses to be involved across the entire working landscape including infrastructure, engineering, building, plumbing and electricians, among others.


Save

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu