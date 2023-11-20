The Rock’s mum makes a kava stop before heading back to Los Angeles

The Four Shells Kava Lounge in Auckland hosted The Rock's mum Ata Johnson and his aunt Sarona Snuka-Polamalu before they flew back to LA on Saturday.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson’s mum Ata Johnson managed to get in a kava session and played her ukelele for friends before flying from New Zealand back to her home and her famous son in Los Angeles.

Last week, the Herald revealed Ata had been gifted a tapa cloth painting of her son by Auckland artist Tui Emma Gillies.

The Rock beamed in via Facetime to thank Gillies for her gift as well as the many people who had looked after his mum and aunty Sarona Snuka during their trip to New Zealand.

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made a special guest appearance - via Facetime - at an Auckland lunch where his mum was gifted a special tapa portrait. Photo / Facebook

Born in California, Johnson lived for a time in Auckland before the family moved back to America.

After the tapa painting night, Ata and Sarona went to the Four Shells Kava Lounge in Auckland.

“Last night we had the pleasure of hosting Ata Johnson and Sarona Snuka in the Four Shells Fale Talanoa while they are visiting Aotearoa from the USA,” a Facebook post said.

“It was Ata’s first time having kava and we wanted to make sure the experience was both meaningful and memorable.

“Mālō for making the time to come by, it was good to Talanoa and to hear Ata’s skills on the ukulele! Hopefully we can mix again one day, and you are always welcome in our space.

“Also, thanks to Sarona for demonstrating some wrestling moves on ‘Anau.”

